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Home > Entertainment News > Why Is Ravi Kishan’s Wife Worried About Him Stepping Out? Actor Reveals The Real Reason

Why Is Ravi Kishan’s Wife Worried About Him Stepping Out? Actor Reveals The Real Reason

Ravi Kishan’s wife Preeti Shukla has a hilarious reaction to his viral fame. The actor reveals why she joked about keeping him locked at home.

Ravi Kishan, Image Credits- X
Ravi Kishan, Image Credits- X

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-08-12 18:10 IST

Ravi Kishan has emerged as a viral sensation on social media platforms, where videos of him performing dances, singing performances, scenes of him taking ‘Maun Vrat’ and interview clips have been circulating in recent weeks. The veteran actor and politician, who has had decades worth of work in both Bhojpuri and Bollywood cinema, is finally getting recognition on the Internet from a whole new generation.

According to the actor, his recent surge in popularity has even earned his wife a way to tease him at home. Wife Preeti Shukla apparently tells him to stay inside each time he manages to trend online.

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Why Is Ravi Kishan’s Wife Worried About Him Stepping Out?

During a recent interaction with News18 India, Ravi recalled his wife’s hilarious reaction to his growing popularity online. According to the actor, Preeti told him, “Tum ghar se nikalte ho toh viral hote ho” — meaning that every time he steps out of the house, he ends up going viral.

Ravi then revealed that she even joked with their children about locking him indoors. “She was telling the kids, ‘Let’s just lock him in this room. That way, he won’t step out and he won’t go viral,’” he recalled. The remark comes as Ravi’s candid moments have increasingly become social media content, with fans sharing everything from his dance moves to his distinctive interview style.

What Did Ravi Kishan Say About His Wife’s Reaction?

It seems like Ravi took the joke in excellent spirit, considering how he himself has welcomed all the recent attention he’s gotten from his Gen Z fans. Speaking of whom, the actor recently opened up about how much of an impact the massive reception he’s enjoyed has had on him. He has specifically praised younger social media users for turning his videos, expressions and lines into viral sensations. All in all, the unexpected online fame comes as an exciting addition to his already varied career in Bhojpuri films, Bollywood, TV and even politics.

The actor has recently commented on the massive reception he’s gotten from his Gen Z fanbase. He credited young social media users for turning his videos, expressions and lines into viral sensations. The unexpected online fame certainly comes as an exciting new element in his varied career spanning

Why Did Ravi Kishan Say His Wife ‘Locked Him Up’ In Bigg Boss?

The latest joke that Ravi’s wife told him relates back to his early days in the industry. It seems that she advised him to go on the show Bigg Boss because, according to Ravi, he used to shoot as many as 17 movies at once. This meant shooting in numerous shifts, sometimes even sleeping inside his car to get from set to set. All of this contributed to Ravi’s arrogance, he confessed.

In his own words, Preeti told him he “needed a break,” and ultimately sent him off to Bigg Boss where, as Ravi joked, she kept him locked away for three months.

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Why Is Ravi Kishan’s Wife Worried About Him Stepping Out? Actor Reveals The Real Reason
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Why Is Ravi Kishan’s Wife Worried About Him Stepping Out? Actor Reveals The Real Reason

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Why Is Ravi Kishan’s Wife Worried About Him Stepping Out? Actor Reveals The Real Reason
Why Is Ravi Kishan’s Wife Worried About Him Stepping Out? Actor Reveals The Real Reason
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