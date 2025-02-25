Sikandar also marks the return of AR Murugadoss to Bollywood after a hiatus. His comeback, combined with Salman Khan's star power and the strategic Eid release, is generating high expectations.

The excitement surrounding Salman Khan’s upcoming film, Sikandar, is skyrocketing as its release date draws near.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Directed by renowned Tamil Nadu filmmaker AR Murugadoss, known for Bollywood blockbusters like Ghajini and Holiday, the movie is set to be a special Eid release, generating buzz among fans worldwide.

Adding to the film’s appeal is the presence of Rashmika Mandanna, who has been riding high on the success of her recent pan-Indian hits, including Animal, Pushpa 2, and Chhaava. Her inclusion is expected to widen the movie’s audience reach across multiple regions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Unconventional Release Date: March 30, a Sunday

Breaking away from the typical Friday release pattern, Sikandar is rumored to hit theaters on Sunday, March 30. It releases in the US on the same date. Initially dismissed as a placeholder on international booking sites, the speculation gained traction as limited advance bookings started for this date.

Several cinemas have also begun allocating time slots, lending credibility to the unconventional release plan.

Sikandar is poised for a massive box office opening, aiming to outperform Tiger 3, which underperformed despite a solid start.

Tiger 3 earned over ₹41 crore nett on its first day in India and crossed ₹140 crore in its opening week. Sikandar is expected to surpass these figures, especially with its strategic Eid release.

AR Murugadoss’s Bollywood Comeback

Sikandar also marks the return of AR Murugadoss to Bollywood after a hiatus. His comeback, combined with Salman Khan’s star power and the strategic Eid release, is generating high expectations.

Additionally, with minimal competition at the box office, Sikandar is predicted to achieve strong pre-sales and an impressive opening weekend.