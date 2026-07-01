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Home > Entertainment News > Why Is Sana Khan Trending? Former Actor’s ‘Qayamat Is Near’ Message Sparks Debate Online

Why Is Sana Khan Trending? Former Actor’s ‘Qayamat Is Near’ Message Sparks Debate Online

Former actor Sana Khan has gone viral after sharing a video urging people to prepare for the afterlife instead of relying on family or friends after death.

Why Is Sana Khan Trending? (Photo: X)
Why Is Sana Khan Trending? (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-07-01 16:47 IST

Former actor Sana Khan, who quit the entertainment industry in 2020 to focus on her spiritual journey, has once again become the centre of discussion on social media. In a video shared on Instagram, Sana spoke about life after death, urging people to stop depending on relatives or friends for prayers and instead prepare for their own “akhirat” (afterlife).

The video, which has been widely circulated online, carries a deeply personal and religious message. Sana says people should not assume that their loved ones will remember them or pray for them after they are gone. Instead, she encourages everyone to strengthen their own faith and good deeds while they are alive.

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What did Sana Khan say?

In the video, Sana questions whether family members, children or friends will truly remember to pray for someone after their death. She points out that if people do not prioritise prayer or religious responsibilities while someone is alive, expecting them to do so later may not be realistic. Sana also speaks about the changing nature of relationships, saying genuine sincerity and selflessness have become increasingly rare.

She urges her followers to prepare for their own graves and afterlife instead of placing their hopes on others.

“The time of sincerity is gone. Qayamat is drawing closer. Prepare for your own grave and your own afterlife from today,” she says in the video. Her remarks are rooted in her personal understanding of faith and are presented as spiritual advice to her followers.

Watch The Video Here

The internet is divided

Sana’s video has attracted thousands of reactions across social media platforms. Many users appreciated the message, describing it as a reminder to focus on self-reflection, faith and personal accountability rather than depending on others. Several comments called it a “necessary message,” while others agreed that every individual is responsible for their own actions.

At the same time, the video has also sparked discussions about the role of family, community and religious traditions after a person’s death, with some users sharing different perspectives. Despite the mixed opinions, the clip has continued to gain traction online, making it one of Sana’s most-discussed social media posts in recent weeks.

Why did Sana Khan leave Bollywood?

Sana Khan was a familiar face in films, television and reality shows before making the life-changing decision to leave the entertainment industry in October 2020. Announcing her exit through a social media post, she said she wanted to dedicate her life to serving humanity and following the path of Allah. Soon afterwards, she married Gujarat-based businessman and Islamic scholar Mufti Anas Saiyad in a private ceremony. The couple are now parents to two sons and frequently share glimpses of their family life on social media.

Since stepping away from acting, Sana has focused on religious content, motivational talks and lifestyle vlogs through her YouTube channel and Instagram. Her posts often revolve around faith, motherhood and personal growth. Her latest video reflects the same spiritual journey that has defined her public life over the past few years. While not everyone agrees with her views, the message has reignited conversations about mortality, faith and the importance of preparing for life beyond the material world.

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Why Is Sana Khan Trending? Former Actor’s ‘Qayamat Is Near’ Message Sparks Debate Online

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Why Is Sana Khan Trending? Former Actor’s ‘Qayamat Is Near’ Message Sparks Debate Online
Why Is Sana Khan Trending? Former Actor’s ‘Qayamat Is Near’ Message Sparks Debate Online
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