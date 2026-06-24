Why Is Sanjay Dutt’s Whisky Brand In Legal Trouble? Delhi HC Restrains Use Of ‘Godfather’ Name

A high-profile trademark dispute has finally put the business enterprise of the actor Sanjay Dutt in jeopardy. An interim order has been made by the Delhi High Court restraining the manufacture, packaging, sale, or promotion of the proposed premium whiskey of Cartel Bros Pvt Ltd, the alcohol beverage company endorsed by the popular Bollywood movie star, under the popular name “Godfather.”

This is a result of a legal action taken by the well-known Godfather beer brand maker, Devans Modern Breweries, which claims trademark infringement and unfair use of its good will in the market.

What Triggered The Lawsuit Against Cartel Bros?

The case came into existence following the observation of announcements made via social media on the introduction of a variant of the popular label called “The Glenwalk” by Cartel Bros. The newly launched product used the term “Godfather.”

Devans took immediate action in approaching the court to prove that they possess the registered trademark for the word “Godfather” in relation to alcoholic beverages dating back to 1984. The plaintiff went further to state that since their leading beer label has received recognition for many decades, there would be much confusion on using the same mark on their whisky.

How Did Sanjay Dutt’s Firm Defend The Branding?

In order to save the case, Cartel Bros made it known to the court that they had scrapped all plans of using “Godfather” as a solo trademark. Rather, they came up with an extensively modified composite trade mark, which was “The Glenwalk Godfather’s By Sanjay Dutt.”

The Celebrity Defending Approach

As per the defending approach, the trademark should have been considered as an entire visual representation rather than having it broken down to its individual components. It was their view that due to the presence of such a big celebrity as Sanjay Dutt in the subscript, his identity would come into play and prevent any form of market confusion. Moreover, Devans had not been using the term “Godfather” in the whisky category for quite some time.

Why Did The Delhi High Court Reject The Rebranding?

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela was entirely unpersuaded by the defense’s arguments, ruling that a mere lapse in commercial use does not automatically strip a registered proprietor of their statutory trademark protection.

Overruling the Celebrity Subscript

The court destroyed the defense through proving that regardless of addition of some other features, along with the name Dutt, the term “Godfather” continued to be the prominent and bold feature of the bottle. According to the judge, a regular consumer, having poor memory, would readily think that the newly launched whisky is directly related to or comes from the established 40 years old brewery.

The High Court rejected another theory put forward by the defendants according to which consumers of beer and whisky do not constitute separate markets. It was proved that alcoholic beverages, beer and whisky pass through the same trade channels and function within the same state regulations, so they should be considered as “allied and cognate products.”

What Are The Immediate Next Steps For The Brand?

In addition to halting any further production, bottling, and exports using the same name, the Delhi High Court has ordered Cartel Bros to remove any mention of their new product on the Internet.

They are to remove any mentions or product listings from the internet including digital advertisements and social media posts that have used the term “Godfather” or “Godfather’s.” This case is scheduled to be heard next in detail on September 23, 2026.

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