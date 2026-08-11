Why Is Santy Sharma Receiving Death Threats? Rapper Speaks Out Amid Reservation Row

Rapper and singer Santy Sharma has claimed to be receiving death threats following his public opinion about the reservation reforms. The independent artist went on to share a concerning comment on Instagram and said that these threats will not stop him from raising voice about the reservation system.

These comments from Sharma come days after he started a campaign titled “Reservation Hatao – August Kranti,” which he calls a public awareness movement centered around reservation issues. The campaign was announced at a press conference in Andheri West, Mumbai on August 3.

Why Is Santy Sharma Receiving Death Threats?

As per Santy Sharma, the alleged threats are linked to him speaking about the reservation system and reforms. The rapper shared a derogatory comment on his Instagram story stating that these threats will not be able to silence him.

In a post addressing the issue, Sharma said he was speaking about reservation in favour of students and questioning aspects of the existing system. He maintained that he was not against any particular student or community and wanted what he described as a fair discussion on reservation.

Sharma further accused that he was being targeted because he raised some uncomfortable questions. He asserted that he would go on talking about the issues in spite of the threats made against him. These allegations have been made by Sharma himself via his own posts on social media, and there is no confirmation whatsoever of the person who allegedly made the threat in the reports available.

What Is Santy Sharma’s Reservation Hatao Campaign?

Sharma started his “Reservation Hatao – August Kranti” movement recently. It was termed by him as an independent awareness movement which would start with discussions related to reservation through social media channels.

The reason why this movement has gained much popularity is that Sharma has always had a very strong stand against reservation. Even an actor like Puneet Vasishtha who has participated in Bigg Boss is seen supporting this movement. Sharma has said that the movement is in no way associated with any political party. But his recent activities on social media have made him a part of a larger debate on reservation reform.

Who Is Santy Sharma?

Ganesh Sharma, better known by his stage name Santy Sharma, is a musician, singer, and lyricist born in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. He is a rapper who entered the musical industry around 2014 and earned recognition with his independent songs, such as Suni Suni Sadko and Udaan.

Later he shifted towards mainstream music and performed in the rap track of the 2025 Bollywood film, Housefull 5. Some other of his independent songs includes Peeta Daaru, while he had already published his album titled Reborn in 2025. Moreover, Santy Sharma is now becoming popular beyond music because of his social media statements about reservation-related issues.

Is Santy Sharma Joining Bigg Boss 20?

Amid all of this controversy, Santy Sharma has also been linked to Bigg Boss 20 hosted by Salman Khan. If the rumours are to be believed, then Santy Sharma is expected to appear on the 20th edition of the Bigg Boss. However, these are just unconfirmed rumours, and the official list of contestants are yet to be announced by the makers of the show.

For now, Sharma’s alleged death threats remain connected to his own claims about the backlash surrounding his reservation-related views and campaign. The rapper has made it clear that he intends to continue speaking publicly about the subject despite the controversy.

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