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Home > Entertainment News > Why Is Santy Sharma Trending? How One Viral Video Led To His YouTube Channel’s Disappearance

Why Is Santy Sharma Trending? How One Viral Video Led To His YouTube Channel’s Disappearance

Rapper Santy Sharma claims his 11-year-old YouTube channel was permanently deleted after viral comments criticizing the Cockroach Janata Party sparked intense mass reporting. YouTube has not officially confirmed the reason behind the account's sudden takedown.

Santy Sharma, Image Credits- Instagram
Santy Sharma, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Tue 2026-07-21 14:42 IST

Santy Sharma Rapper: Rapper and digital creator Santy Sharma has found himself in the centre of an online controversy. Shortly after his recent comments about the CJP protests happening in New Delhi, his YouTube channel was permanently deleted by the platform. This a big blow as it deleted over a decade of his raps, music videos and all of the hard work and just overnight all of that was deleted.

What made this more significant was the fact that this move was taken by the platform just after the independent rapper went to voice strong criticism against the youth led protest happening in the Jantar Mantar.

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What Did Santy Sharma Say in His Viral CJP Video?

This debate gained momentum after a snippet of an interview posted by the artist on social media became a trending topic on various online forums. Sharma was highly critical of the  movement and even criticized the practice of outrage culture.

“Creating unnecessary instability, outrage culture, and online propaganda is not the solution for India’s growth. The Cockroach Janata Party trend is just internet drama.”Santy Sharma

His comments quickly polarized views online with some individuals supporting him for airing his political opinion while others, who were the supporters of the movement, responded negatively to him by reporting him online.

Why Was Santy Sharma’s YouTube Channel Deleted?

Posting on Instagram, the singer born in Ratlam stated that he got the official message from YouTube, which said that his YouTube channel had been permanently deleted and could not be retrieved.

“My YouTube channel wasn’t just a platform—it was 11 years of dreams, struggles, memories, and countless hours of hard work. After my statement regarding the CJP, I received a wave of hate messages, and I believe my channel became a victim of that politics.”Santy Sharma

According to Sharma, his YouTube account deletion was due to the retaliatory action taken against him online after his CJP comments.

Has YouTube Issued an Official Explanation?

Despite the claims by the rapper, YouTube has not issued any official statement regarding the termination linked to the controversial statements by the creator on the protests.

YouTube is known for having rigorous rules related to copyright and spamming and community protection policies, and usually, this is what guides the automatic process, hence the confusion as to why it was terminated.

What Is Next for the Independent Rapper?

One of the first hip-hop rappers to come out of Madhya Pradesh, Sharma has developed an independent fanbase without any help from mainstream labels. Following the news that his song featured in the movie “Housefull 5” and previous criticism against industry personalities such as Badshah, this latest development represents a turning point in his career.

Though he has lost his main platform, the rapper has promised his followers that his creativity will still be expressed through other platforms.

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Why Is Santy Sharma Trending? How One Viral Video Led To His YouTube Channel’s Disappearance
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Why Is Santy Sharma Trending? How One Viral Video Led To His YouTube Channel’s Disappearance

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Why Is Santy Sharma Trending? How One Viral Video Led To His YouTube Channel’s Disappearance
Why Is Santy Sharma Trending? How One Viral Video Led To His YouTube Channel’s Disappearance
Why Is Santy Sharma Trending? How One Viral Video Led To His YouTube Channel’s Disappearance
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