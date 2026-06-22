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Home > Entertainment News > Why is Shaktimaan Actor Mukesh Khanna Being Trolled After Collaborating With Samay Raina? Full Controversy Explained

Why is Shaktimaan Actor Mukesh Khanna Being Trolled After Collaborating With Samay Raina? Full Controversy Explained

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna faces intense social media trolling after appearing in a new commercial alongside comedian Samay Raina. Despite spending months publicly trashing Raina's show India's Got Latent as "obscene," Khanna donned his iconic Shaktimaan suit for the viral smartphone ad, leading netizens to call out his corporate hypocrisy.

Mukesh Khanna and Samay Raina, Image Credits- AI+ Nova Smartphone Ad
Mukesh Khanna and Samay Raina, Image Credits- AI+ Nova Smartphone Ad

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-06-22 18:26 IST

Mukesh Khanna Being Trolled: Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna is being subjected to online trolling and abuse on social networking sites after he appeared in a commercial with comedian Samay Raina. This came right on the heels of the release of the second season of Raina’s show, “India’s Got Latent”.

The online world has taken to the comment forums, dubbing the veteran actor as “shameless” and “hypocritical”. The reason for all the fuss centres around the fact that Khanna had been going after the comedian fiercely in public but has now decided to team up with him for a commercial partnership.

The Backstory of Mukesh Khanna and Samay Raina Feud

However, the conflict between these two public personalities intensified greatly owing to the incidents that transpired during the initial season of India’s Got Latent. The actor Mukesh Khanna, who is always harping on about the importance of Indian culture and values among young people using his online platforms, was deeply hurt by the obscene language, jokes and allusions to his much-loved hero, Shaktimaan.

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He publicly attacked Raina as follows:

  • The “Kutte Ki Dum” Insult: Khanna had an altercation on X (formerly known as Twitter), wherein he compared the comedian to a dog’s tail, stating that it would always curl no matter how hard you tried to make it straight. This was followed by referring to Raina as a “roasted creature who had been roasted in the flames of his own filth.”

  • The “Donkey Parade” Request: The seasoned actor created huge commotion when he requested that Raina must have his face smeared black and be seated on a donkey in order to be paraded around towns with children throwing tomatoes and eggs at him for his insults towards Shaktimaan.

  • Demand for a Ban: Right up until the release of the second season, Khanna insisted that streaming sites must prohibit any show which makes use of “below-the-belt jokes and abuse.”

As for Raina, he had simply brushed off the criticism in his standup routines, stating casually that it was just some obsolete generation characters trying to get some attention in the present-day internet age.

What is in the Samay Raina and Mukesh Khanna Commercial?

The new ad campaign for Ai+ smartphone revolves around this existing hostility with a twist of comedy.

In the beginning, one can see Samay Raina talking on the phone about the return of his show. Then in comes Mukesh Khanna who enters dramatically on the rooftop wearing his entire Shaktimaan costume.

When Raina starts in surprise asking him what he is doing up there, Khanna gives him pre-written, self-referential versions of his rants in real life. Khanna tells the comedian “Teri tedhi dumm seedhi karne aaya hu” (I have come to straighten your crooked tail), warns of blacking out his face due to not responding to three FIRs, and says that even though Raina lives in India, he tells “obscene American style” jokes.

The tension is immediately diffused as the banter becomes a sales talk about the cell phone. Eventually Raina succeeds in breaking Khanna’s serious demeanor and makes the seasoned actor laugh before ending with his trademark tag line: “Sorry, Shaktimaan”.

Why is Mukesh Khanna Being Trolled?

The period right after the ad has resulted in an abundance of memes and criticism. While people in the online community are admiring Samay Raina for pulling off a smart move by making his strongest critic work against him and earn some money, they are lashing out at Khanna.







On social media platforms, people are calling out the obvious hypocrisy of an old actor, who creates his own modern brand by criticizing young culture but falls flat on its face when a business opportunity knocks on his door. The criticism viral on X and Instagram has captured this moment perfectly, saying that while Khanna’s “sanskaars” are generously spread everywhere for offering unsolicited advice, any budget will help the corporate sector make him dance in tune with any creator’s music.

ALSO READ: CBFC Orders 14 Changes In Welcome To The Jungle; Disha Patani And Jacqueline Fernandez Visuals Edited

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Why is Shaktimaan Actor Mukesh Khanna Being Trolled After Collaborating With Samay Raina? Full Controversy Explained

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Why is Shaktimaan Actor Mukesh Khanna Being Trolled After Collaborating With Samay Raina? Full Controversy Explained

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Why is Shaktimaan Actor Mukesh Khanna Being Trolled After Collaborating With Samay Raina? Full Controversy Explained
Why is Shaktimaan Actor Mukesh Khanna Being Trolled After Collaborating With Samay Raina? Full Controversy Explained
Why is Shaktimaan Actor Mukesh Khanna Being Trolled After Collaborating With Samay Raina? Full Controversy Explained
Why is Shaktimaan Actor Mukesh Khanna Being Trolled After Collaborating With Samay Raina? Full Controversy Explained

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