Why Is Shraddha Kapoor Choosing Producer Credit Over A Reported Rs 20 Crore Fee For Ashneer Grover Biopic?

It seems like Bollywood actors’ strategy towards negotiating the pay scale for films is also changing. Actors who are the biggest names in the business are looking to get paid through backend sharing, where they will earn money through a profit share or IPR share of the movie.

The next name in this line might be Shraddha Kapoor. She has been linked with a biopic on the life of Madhuri Jain Grover, the wife of Shark Tank India judge and entrepreneur Ashneer Grover. While it has been reported that Shraddha was offered about Rs 20 crore for the movie, she may end up with a producer’s credit and an IPR share of the movie instead.

Why Is Shraddha Kapoor Choosing Producer Credit?

It has been reported that Shraddha might be able to receive a reduced or alternative upfront payment in return for getting an equity share in the project. In this case, the actor will earn from the performance of the film for a longer duration than earning it as a fee for acting in the film.

In case of high performance of the film in theatres and earning money out of it through its streaming rights, satellite rights, music rights and many others, then an IPR or profit sharing would earn more than a fixed fee. The movie is being written and directed by entrepreneur screenwriter Rahul Mody, who is also rumoured to be dating Shraddha. Neither her rumoured payment nor producer agreement have been confirmed yet.

How Do Bollywood’s Backend Deals Work?

Profit sharing has emerged as a topic of discussion in the Hindi film industry. In a normal contract, the actor takes a fixed payment for participating in the production. On the contrary, under the backend agreement, the artist gets lesser money but a share in profit and IPR of the movie.

It is alleged that Akshay Kumar has also taken the same route in “Welcome to the Jungle”. Sources reveal that he earned very little money at the outset but had a huge share in the production due to his involvement in financing.

Some of the prominent stars like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn have also been reported to get such payments.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Other Reported Film Fees

She has also been associated with some other big names in the field of remuneration. It has been reported that she has been offered anywhere from Rs 12 crores to Rs 15 crores to feature in Eetha and her remuneration for the biopic on Ashneer Grover has been pegged at around Rs 20 crores.

Taking a decision in favour of an IPR deal, rather than the Rs 20 crore remuneration, would help her to secure some kind of financial stake in the success of the movie.

As of now, however, the Rs 20 crore remuneration and IPR deal remain unclear as there is no confirmation about the same.

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