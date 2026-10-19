LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Why Is Sidhu Moosewala’s Hologram Concert Tour Postponed? Here’s What His Father Said

Why Is Sidhu Moosewala’s Hologram Concert Tour Postponed? Here’s What His Father Said

Sidhu Moosewala’s father, Balkaur Singh, has postponed the remaining US and Canada dates of the singer’s ‘Signed to God’ hologram tour amid protests following Parvinder Singh Jhota’s killing in Punjab.

Sidhu Moosewala (Image: X)
Sidhu Moosewala (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-10-19 13:42 IST

The remaining shows of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s ‘Signed to God’ hologram concert tour in Canada and the United States have been postponed by his father, Balkaur Singh, amid protests in Punjab following the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota. Announcing the decision on social media, Balkaur Singh said the prevailing situation in Punjab had prompted him to put the remaining performances on hold. He emphasised that the state and its people came before professional commitments.

“Punjab comes first,” Balkaur said, explaining the decision and reiterating his priorities in the wake of the unrest.

You Might Be Interested In

The announcement affects the remaining dates of the international tour, which recreates Sidhu Moosewala’s stage presence through holographic visuals synced with his original vocals. The performances already held in Toronto and Vancouver were sold out, according to Balkaur Singh. He apologised to fans in Calgary and the United States who had been expecting to attend the upcoming shows. He also promised to return with a better presentation of Moosewala’s music, thanking audiences who had supported the tour so far.

Why Did Balkaur Singh Postpone Sidhu Moosewala’s Concerts?

This is coming in the wake of the public outrage and protests that have arisen following the murder of Parvinder Singh Jhota, an anti-drug activist who was shot dead at a medical store in Mansa, Punjab, on October 13. Parvinder Jhota had been famous for speaking out against the selling of addicting products. The incident is reported to have happened after he asked some questions about the selling of these products to an old man.

There have been reactions from different parts of Punjab with various celebrities supporting Jhota and his family. With the reaction coming from Balkaur Singh, this will leave the other shows on hold.

What Is Sidhu Moosewala’s ‘Signed to God’ Hologram Tour?

‘Signed to God’ tour was organized to provide people with the music of the deceased artist using the hologram concert format. The tour utilizes 3D projections, original voice recordings, film-like visual effects, and on-stage effects to recreate parts of the performance of the late artist. Sidhu Moosewala, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was killed in Punjab in May 2022. He was still a prominent personality in Punjabi music, which was appreciated by a worldwide fanbase.

The idea behind the hologram tour is to let the fans from outside India hear the music of Moosewala in a concert format. Although the first shows in Canada were well-received, the rest of the concerts were postponed due to the circumstances in Punjab.

Neeru Bajwa Also Puts ‘Thaapi’ Screenings On Hold

The decision by Balkaur Singh comes after actress Neeru Bajwa announced that screenings of her movie Thaapi in cinemas will cease as of October 19 till things improve in Punjab. The movie had been screened in theaters across the world since its release date October 16, but had to be withdrawn owing to the prevailing public unrest over the death of Jhota.

These two decisions come to show how the protests have affected their entertainment plans and how the artistes have had to cancel planned shows and screening while the matter is still developing. Balkaur Singh has not yet disclosed any dates for the rescheduled concerts. Fans looking forward to his shows in the US and Canada will just have to wait and see what happens next.

ALSO READ: Who Is Lawrence Bishnoi? From Salman Khan Threats To Tiger Shroff Shooting — The Connection Explained

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Is Sidhu Moosewala’s Hologram Concert Tour Postponed? Here’s What His Father Said

RELATED News

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Who Are The 3 Accused? Where Were The Attackers Hiding? Three Held, Probe Takes New Turn

Watch Video: What Happened During Tiger Shroff Shooting? Eyewitness Says, ‘Thought They Were Diwali Crackers’

First Images Of Tiger Shroff Shooters Surface, Who Are They And How Did They Escape After Opening Fire At His Car In Juhu?

Who Is Anil Pandit, The Gangster Who Allegedly Claimed Responsibility For The Tiger Shroff Attack? How The Haryana Native Reportedly Linked Up With Lawrence Bishnoi In The US

Jailer 2 Vs Ranabaali Vs Nayyi Naveli Box Office: Day-Wise Collections Of Rajinikanth, Vijay Deverakonda And Yami Gautam’s Films

LATEST NEWS

Watch Video: Newborn Grips Doctor’s Stethoscope So Tightly That Even Physician Can’t Free It, Adorable Moment Goes Viral

Why Is Sidhu Moosewala’s Hologram Concert Tour Postponed? Here’s What His Father Said

Gulbadin Naib to Lead Afghanistan at Hong Kong Sixes 2026; Check Full Squad, Schedule and Group D Opponents

Asian Para Games 2026: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Mona Agarwal And Avani Lekhara After Indian Duo Secure Podium Finish

Mere Presence At Protest Beyond Permitted Hours Not An Offence; Delhi HC Quashes FIR Against SSC Exam Aspirant

Allahabad HC Stays Life Sentence Of Murder Convict Who Wants To Contest 2027 UP Polls On BJP Ticket

Beyond Sabudana and Kuttu: Fresh Ideas to Bring Avocado to the Navratri Table

Punjab’s ‘Chitte Chhole’ And ‘Rajmah’ Go Global, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann Launches SOHNA Products at SIAL Paris 2026

Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE Update: Mona Agarwal Wins Gold, Avani Lekhara Claims Silver | Check Latest Standings

World Avocado Organisation Highlights Avocado’s Role in India’s Growing Focus on Gut Health

Why Is Sidhu Moosewala’s Hologram Concert Tour Postponed? Here’s What His Father Said

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Is Sidhu Moosewala’s Hologram Concert Tour Postponed? Here’s What His Father Said

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Is Sidhu Moosewala’s Hologram Concert Tour Postponed? Here’s What His Father Said
Why Is Sidhu Moosewala’s Hologram Concert Tour Postponed? Here’s What His Father Said
Why Is Sidhu Moosewala’s Hologram Concert Tour Postponed? Here’s What His Father Said
Why Is Sidhu Moosewala’s Hologram Concert Tour Postponed? Here’s What His Father Said
Why Is Sidhu Moosewala’s Hologram Concert Tour Postponed? Here’s What His Father Said

QUICK LINKS