Why Is Sidhu Moosewala’s Hologram Concert Tour Postponed? Here’s What His Father Said

The remaining shows of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s ‘Signed to God’ hologram concert tour in Canada and the United States have been postponed by his father, Balkaur Singh, amid protests in Punjab following the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota. Announcing the decision on social media, Balkaur Singh said the prevailing situation in Punjab had prompted him to put the remaining performances on hold. He emphasised that the state and its people came before professional commitments.

“Punjab comes first,” Balkaur said, explaining the decision and reiterating his priorities in the wake of the unrest.

The announcement affects the remaining dates of the international tour, which recreates Sidhu Moosewala’s stage presence through holographic visuals synced with his original vocals. The performances already held in Toronto and Vancouver were sold out, according to Balkaur Singh. He apologised to fans in Calgary and the United States who had been expecting to attend the upcoming shows. He also promised to return with a better presentation of Moosewala’s music, thanking audiences who had supported the tour so far.

Why Did Balkaur Singh Postpone Sidhu Moosewala’s Concerts?

This is coming in the wake of the public outrage and protests that have arisen following the murder of Parvinder Singh Jhota, an anti-drug activist who was shot dead at a medical store in Mansa, Punjab, on October 13. Parvinder Jhota had been famous for speaking out against the selling of addicting products. The incident is reported to have happened after he asked some questions about the selling of these products to an old man.

There have been reactions from different parts of Punjab with various celebrities supporting Jhota and his family. With the reaction coming from Balkaur Singh, this will leave the other shows on hold.

What Is Sidhu Moosewala’s ‘Signed to God’ Hologram Tour?

‘Signed to God’ tour was organized to provide people with the music of the deceased artist using the hologram concert format. The tour utilizes 3D projections, original voice recordings, film-like visual effects, and on-stage effects to recreate parts of the performance of the late artist. Sidhu Moosewala, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was killed in Punjab in May 2022. He was still a prominent personality in Punjabi music, which was appreciated by a worldwide fanbase.

The idea behind the hologram tour is to let the fans from outside India hear the music of Moosewala in a concert format. Although the first shows in Canada were well-received, the rest of the concerts were postponed due to the circumstances in Punjab.

Neeru Bajwa Also Puts ‘Thaapi’ Screenings On Hold

The decision by Balkaur Singh comes after actress Neeru Bajwa announced that screenings of her movie Thaapi in cinemas will cease as of October 19 till things improve in Punjab. The movie had been screened in theaters across the world since its release date October 16, but had to be withdrawn owing to the prevailing public unrest over the death of Jhota.

These two decisions come to show how the protests have affected their entertainment plans and how the artistes have had to cancel planned shows and screening while the matter is still developing. Balkaur Singh has not yet disclosed any dates for the rescheduled concerts. Fans looking forward to his shows in the US and Canada will just have to wait and see what happens next.

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