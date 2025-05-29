Home
Friday, May 30, 2025
Live Tv
Why Is Sydney Sweeney Selling Her Used Bathwater Soap? Internet Says ‘Wild But Amazing Marketing’

The 27-year-old actress revealed the news through a joint social media post with Dr. Squatch, saying the idea came from fans who repeatedly asked about her bathwater.

Why Is Sydney Sweeney Selling Her Used Bathwater Soap? Internet Says ‘Wild But Amazing Marketing’

Sydney Sweeney is launching a limited-edition soap, Bathwater Bliss, made with her ‘actual’ bathwater


Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney has taken a quirky turn in the world of self-care. The Euphoria and Immaculate actress announced her latest collaboration with natural personal care brand Dr. Squatch, introducing a unique product—Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss—a soap bar reportedly made from her actual bathwater.

The idea originated from fans who repeatedly asked about her bathwater

The 27-year-old actress revealed the news through a joint social media post with Dr. Squatch, saying the idea came from fans who repeatedly asked about her bathwater.

Instead of ignoring it, Sweeney embraced the humor. “When your fans start asking for your bathwater, you can either ignore it or turn it into a bar of Dr. Squatch soap,” she shared in the press release, as quoted by People.

The limited-edition bar is a medium-grit exfoliating soap, formulated with sand, pine bark extract, and what’s claimed to be Sydney’s actual bathwater. The scent is a nature-inspired blend featuring pine, Douglas fir, and earthy moss—meant to evoke a fresh, forest-like aroma.

Sweeney, known for her playful yet empowering branding, expressed her hope that the product would help “guys wake up to the realities of conventional personal care products” and embrace more natural grooming alternatives. She also noted that despite the odd concept, the soap “smells incredible” and delivers the same high quality expected from Dr. Squatch products.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Squatch (@drsquatch)

Limited Edition: Where to Buy and Pricing?

Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss is officially launching on June 6 and is available for purchase via Dr. Squatch’s website. Priced at $8 (plus shipping), the soap comes in eye-catching blue packaging that features a cartoon version of the Anyone But You actress.

To promote the product, Dr. Squatch shared a visual of Sydney Sweeney enjoying a luxurious bath in a palace-like setting with a mountain view, further amplifying the quirky campaign. The actress captioned the product reveal with: “You kept asking about my bathwater after the @drsquatch ad… so we kept it.”

This limited-edition soap has sparked both fascination and humor online, adding a splash of celebrity eccentricity to the world of men’s grooming. Whether it’s a collector’s item or a genuine personal care choice, Sydney Sweeney’s Bathwater Bliss is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about beauty drops of 2025.

What is the Internet saying?

