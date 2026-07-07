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Home > Entertainment News > Why Is Tabu’s Reunion With Nagarjuna Creating So Much Buzz? Here Is All We Know

Why Is Tabu’s Reunion With Nagarjuna Creating So Much Buzz? Here Is All We Know

Tabu and Tollywood superstar Nagarjuna are officially reuniting after 28 years for his landmark 100th film, King 100. Tabu is set to step into a rare, full-fledged negative role as the primary antagonist against Nagarjuna

Tabu and Nagarjuna Akkineni, Image Credits- Instagram/IMdb
Tabu and Nagarjuna Akkineni, Image Credits- Instagram/IMdb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-07-07 14:09 IST

The recent announcement of collaboration between Tabu and Nagarjuna Akkineni has taken the entertainment industry by storm. The duo has shared a deep personal bond and a legendary on-screen chemistry which is making the news of collaboration a celebration for their fans.

Their upcoming project has officially set the social media on fire and what makes it even more special is Tabu is going to play a negative role this time.

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What Is the Project Reuniting Tabu and Nagarjuna?

The pairing has been officially brought together for Nagarjuna’s much awaited and special 100th film production, which goes by the tentative name of ‘King 100’, but with rumors suggesting that it may finally go by the name of ‘Asurudu’. The movie is being directed by R.A. Karthik and produced by Nagarjuna’s own banner ‘Annapurna Studios’ and it happens to be a high-octane action entertainer.

Tabu herself announced her participation in the movie when she put up a picture of its clapboard on her Instagram account with the caption, “And we begin with #King100 #Nagarjuna @annapurnastudios”. Nagarjuna later clarified that the minute Tabu heard that he was going to make his 100th film, she was eager to join hands with him.

Why Is the On-Screen Dynamic Creating So Much Buzz?

The reason for the buzz around the film King 100 is because of an extremely creative deviation, whereby Tabu and Nagarjuna will not play the lovers. On the contrary, the role of Tabu in this particular film is that of the main antagonist.

It should be noted that one of the extremely few times in the glorious career of Tabu, when she has taken up a purely villainous character is in this film, where she is a complete opposition of the lead hero played by Nagarjuna.

Though Tabu has excelled in morally ambivalent roles in films such as Andhadhun, Maqbool, and Haider.

What Is Their Iconic History in Telugu Cinema?

In order to know why there is such strong nostalgia for this meeting, one has to go all the way back to almost 30 years ago. Tabu and Nagarjuna lit up the screen in 1996 for the first time as the stars of the Telugu romance film Ninne Pelladata. This movie became a huge commercial success, won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu and turned out to be one of the most successful on-screen pairs of those times.

After that, they reunited in EVV Satyanarayana’s hilarious comedy Aavida Maa Aavide in 1998. Except for several cameos, they did not appear in the same movie in 28 years, which makes King 100 an incredible reunion for the fans of regional cinema.

 

What Else Are the Two Stars Working On?

Both are currently going through very dynamic periods in their career, combining their work in mainstream Indian cinema with experimental and international movies.

  • Recent Projects of Tabu: Tabu was recently spotted in the horror-comedy film directed by Priyadarshan Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar, while also further extending her international career playing an important character of Sister Francesca in the HBO series Dune: Prophecy. Her next movie is called Slumdog: 33 Temple Road starring Vijay Sethupathi.

  • Recent Projects of Nagarjuna: Prior to making his appearance in King 100, Nagarjuna finished shooting his scenes in Sekhar Kammula’s multi-starrer crime thriller film Kuberaa which starred Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna. He also created huge buzz among fans by announcing his much-awaited cameo in Rajinikanth’s action film, Coolie.

ALSO READ: Alpha Box Office Collection Day 4: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari’s Spy Thriller Stays Steady, Nears ₹40 Crore India Net

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Why Is Tabu’s Reunion With Nagarjuna Creating So Much Buzz? Here Is All We Know
Tags: King 100Nagarjuna AkkineniTabu

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Why Is Tabu’s Reunion With Nagarjuna Creating So Much Buzz? Here Is All We Know

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Why Is Tabu’s Reunion With Nagarjuna Creating So Much Buzz? Here Is All We Know

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Why Is Tabu’s Reunion With Nagarjuna Creating So Much Buzz? Here Is All We Know
Why Is Tabu’s Reunion With Nagarjuna Creating So Much Buzz? Here Is All We Know
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