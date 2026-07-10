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Home > Entertainment News > Why Is Tom Holland In India? Spider-Man Star Lands In Mumbai With Christopher Nolan

Why Is Tom Holland In India? Spider-Man Star Lands In Mumbai With Christopher Nolan

Tom Holland in India: Hollywood star Tom Holland and Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan have arrived in Mumbai to attend the official Indian premiere of their highly anticipated epic drama, The Odyssey. Alongside co-star Matt Damon, the team is hosting a grand premiere event at PVR Icon IMAX ahead of the film's global theatrical release, marking the first time a Christopher Nolan film has received an official premiere stop in India.

Tom Holland. Image Credits- X
Tom Holland. Image Credits- X

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-07-10 16:47 IST

Tom Holland In India: Hollywood star Tom Holland and director Chirstopher Nolan have arrived in Mumbai, triggering a wave of excitement and joy across the country. The spiderman actor was seen outside the Taj Mahal Palace hotel waving to the paparazzi. On the other hand Nolan arrived with her partner in life as well as the production, Emma Thomas.

If you are wondering about the reason for their visit, it is not a casual holiday. The duo have arrived in the country for the historic cinematic grand premiere of their upcoming action project, The Odyssey

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Why Is Tom Holland in India?

Tom Holland, Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, along with the star of the show, Matt Damon, will be in Mumbai as part of the official international tour for The Odyssey.

Mumbai has been selected by Universal Pictures International as one of the select premieres of the world, putting it at par with big cities like New York, London, and Paris. The eagerly awaited premiere in India has been fixed for Saturday at the PVR Icon IMAX at Phoenix Palladium in Mumbai before the release of the film all over the world on 17th July.

This will be the first official premiere of a Christopher Nolan movie in India.

What Is Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ About?

The blockbuster film is a rendition of the ancient Greek myth by Homer featuring the difficult and lengthy ten-year journey of Odysseus attempting to go back home to Ithaca after the fall of Troy.

  • Characters: Matt Damon plays the part of the renowned Greek hero Odysseus, whereas Tom Holland plays that of his brave son Telemachus.

  • The Star-lit Cast: Apart from the lead actors, the extensive cast includes Anne Hathaway (as Penelope), Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, and Samantha Morton.

  • Technical Feat: Consistent with Nolan’s reputation for always pushing the limits of creativity, The Odyssey goes down as the first movie ever to be filmed in its totality using the IMAX cameras. As expected, Nolan made use of jaw-dropping practical effects as opposed to CGI.

ALSO READ: Ikka Movie Review: Sunny Deol And Akshaye Khanna Shine In An Emotional Drama That Falls Short As A Courtroom Thriller

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Why Is Tom Holland In India? Spider-Man Star Lands In Mumbai With Christopher Nolan
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