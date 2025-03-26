Why Is UK’s Official Entry For Oscars Santosh Blocked By CBFC In India? Director Says ‘Heartbreaking And Surprising’

Once the CBFC rejects a film, there is no direct appeals process. Filmmakers can only challenge the decision in court, which can be expensive and time-consuming with no guaranteed success.

The critically acclaimed film Santosh has been denied a theatrical release in India after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) raised objections regarding its depiction of police brutality, caste discrimination, and misogyny.

According to a report by a daily publication, the board’s concerns have prevented the film from securing certification for public screening.

A Globally Recognized Film on Social Injustice

Directed by British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri, Santosh follows the story of a young widow who joins the police force and investigates the murder of a Dalit girl. The film explores deep-rooted societal issues, including misogyny, caste-based violence, and institutional biases.

Despite its controversial themes, Santosh has received widespread recognition on the global stage.

It premiered at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, was selected as the U.K.’s official entry for the Oscars in the Best International Feature category, and earned a BAFTA nomination for Best Debut Feature.

Additionally, lead actress Shahana Goswami won Best Actress at the Asian Film Awards for her performance.

Director Sandhya Suri Reacts to CBFC’s Decision

Reacting to the CBFC’s refusal to approve the film, Suri described the decision as “heartbreaking.” She noted that Indian cinema has previously addressed police violence, yet Santosh may have unsettled censors due to its realistic and morally ambiguous portrayal of law enforcement.

In an interview with The Guardian, Suri stated, “It was surprising for all of us because I didn’t feel that these issues were particularly new to Indian cinema. Maybe there’s something about this film that’s troubling in that everybody is morally compromised, and there is no single hero.”

Extensive Censorship Demands Made Release Impossible

Suri revealed that the CBFC’s demands for cuts were so extensive that they would have fundamentally altered the film’s integrity. Although she is legally restricted from sharing details, she mentioned that the requested edits spanned multiple pages and targeted crucial aspects of the story.

“I really wanted the film to be released in India, so I tried to explore whether making changes was possible,” she explained. “But in the end, it was too difficult to make those cuts while retaining the essence of the film.”

The inspiration for Santosh originated from the 2012 Delhi gang rape case, commonly known as the Nirbhaya case. Suri collaborated with Indian non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to ensure the film was crafted with authenticity and sensitivity.

Once the CBFC rejects a film, there is no direct appeals process. Filmmakers can only challenge the decision in court, which can be expensive and time-consuming with no guaranteed success. While Suri has not ruled out legal action, she remains uncertain about the best course forward for the film’s release in India.

