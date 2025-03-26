Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Why Is UK’s Official Entry For Oscars Santosh Blocked By CBFC In India? Director Says ‘Heartbreaking And Surprising’

Why Is UK’s Official Entry For Oscars Santosh Blocked By CBFC In India? Director Says ‘Heartbreaking And Surprising’

Once the CBFC rejects a film, there is no direct appeals process. Filmmakers can only challenge the decision in court, which can be expensive and time-consuming with no guaranteed success.

The critically acclaimed film Santosh has been denied a theatrical release in India after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) raised objections regarding its depiction of police brutality, caste discrimination, and misogyny.

According to a report by a daily publication, the board’s concerns have prevented the film from securing certification for public screening.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Globally Recognized Film on Social Injustice

Directed by British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri, Santosh follows the story of a young widow who joins the police force and investigates the murder of a Dalit girl. The film explores deep-rooted societal issues, including misogyny, caste-based violence, and institutional biases.

Despite its controversial themes, Santosh has received widespread recognition on the global stage.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

It premiered at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, was selected as the U.K.’s official entry for the Oscars in the Best International Feature category, and earned a BAFTA nomination for Best Debut Feature.

Additionally, lead actress Shahana Goswami won Best Actress at the Asian Film Awards for her performance.

Director Sandhya Suri Reacts to CBFC’s Decision

Reacting to the CBFC’s refusal to approve the film, Suri described the decision as “heartbreaking.” She noted that Indian cinema has previously addressed police violence, yet Santosh may have unsettled censors due to its realistic and morally ambiguous portrayal of law enforcement.

In an interview with The Guardian, Suri stated, “It was surprising for all of us because I didn’t feel that these issues were particularly new to Indian cinema. Maybe there’s something about this film that’s troubling in that everybody is morally compromised, and there is no single hero.”

Extensive Censorship Demands Made Release Impossible

Suri revealed that the CBFC’s demands for cuts were so extensive that they would have fundamentally altered the film’s integrity. Although she is legally restricted from sharing details, she mentioned that the requested edits spanned multiple pages and targeted crucial aspects of the story.

“I really wanted the film to be released in India, so I tried to explore whether making changes was possible,” she explained. “But in the end, it was too difficult to make those cuts while retaining the essence of the film.”

The inspiration for Santosh originated from the 2012 Delhi gang rape case, commonly known as the Nirbhaya case. Suri collaborated with Indian non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to ensure the film was crafted with authenticity and sensitivity.

Once the CBFC rejects a film, there is no direct appeals process. Filmmakers can only challenge the decision in court, which can be expensive and time-consuming with no guaranteed success. While Suri has not ruled out legal action, she remains uncertain about the best course forward for the film’s release in India.

ALSO READ: Why Is Duke University Pissed Off Over Its Logo Getting Featured In The White Lotus Episode?

Filed under

Santosh movie Shahana Goswami

Kunal Kamra slams T-Serie

If You Take This Video Down: Kunal Kamra Goes After T-Series After His New Controversial...
newsx

Adani Green Energy Gallery At London’s Science Museum Draws 7 Lakh Visitors In Its Inaugural...
Shahana Goswami in a stil

Why Is UK’s Official Entry For Oscars Santosh Blocked By CBFC In India? Director Says...
Government Closes Gold Mo

Government Closes Gold Monetisation Chapter, Short-Term Gold Deposits Still in Action- Here Is Everything You...
Rohtak Murder Case

Yoga Instructor Kidnapped, Burned Alive And Buried 7 Foot Deep In Rohtak After Affair With...
Donald Trump

Donald Trump Praises Indian Voting System While Signing Executive Order Aimed At Revamping The US...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

If You Take This Video Down: Kunal Kamra Goes After T-Series After His New Controversial Video Gets Blocked On YouTube

If You Take This Video Down: Kunal Kamra Goes After T-Series After His New Controversial...

Adani Green Energy Gallery At London’s Science Museum Draws 7 Lakh Visitors In Its Inaugural Year

Adani Green Energy Gallery At London’s Science Museum Draws 7 Lakh Visitors In Its Inaugural...

Government Closes Gold Monetisation Chapter, Short-Term Gold Deposits Still in Action- Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Government Closes Gold Monetisation Chapter, Short-Term Gold Deposits Still in Action- Here Is Everything You...

Yoga Instructor Kidnapped, Burned Alive And Buried 7 Foot Deep In Rohtak After Affair With Landlord’s Wife Gets Out In The Open

Yoga Instructor Kidnapped, Burned Alive And Buried 7 Foot Deep In Rohtak After Affair With...

Donald Trump Praises Indian Voting System While Signing Executive Order Aimed At Revamping The US Election System

Donald Trump Praises Indian Voting System While Signing Executive Order Aimed At Revamping The US...

Entertainment

If You Take This Video Down: Kunal Kamra Goes After T-Series After His New Controversial Video Gets Blocked On YouTube

If You Take This Video Down: Kunal Kamra Goes After T-Series After His New Controversial

Why Is Duke University Pissed Off Over Its Logo Getting Featured In The White Lotus Episode?

Why Is Duke University Pissed Off Over Its Logo Getting Featured In The White Lotus

Watch New Video! After Eknath Shinde, Kunal Kamra Takes A Comical Jibe At Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Watch New Video! After Eknath Shinde, Kunal Kamra Takes A Comical Jibe At Union Finance

French Star Gérard Depardieu Admits ‘I Grabbed Her Hips’, Denies Sexual Assault Allegations In Court

French Star Gérard Depardieu Admits ‘I Grabbed Her Hips’, Denies Sexual Assault Allegations In Court

Selena Gomez Speaks On Women Facing Social Media Negativity, ‘Avoiding Negativity Isn’t As Simple’

Selena Gomez Speaks On Women Facing Social Media Negativity, ‘Avoiding Negativity Isn’t As Simple’

Lifestyle

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk