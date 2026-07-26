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Home > Entertainment News > Why Is Vidya Balan Not in Kahaani 3? Here’s Why Yami Gautam Is Reportedly Leading the Franchise

Why Is Vidya Balan Not in Kahaani 3? Here’s Why Yami Gautam Is Reportedly Leading the Franchise

The Kahaani franchise could be returning with a fresh twist. According to reports, filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh is developing Kahaani 3, with Yami Gautam expected to lead an all-new story set in the franchise's acclaimed universe, replacing Vidya Balan's iconic character.

Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sun 2026-07-26 17:02 IST

One of Bollywood’s most celebrated thriller franchises may finally be making a comeback, but with a major change. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Kahaani 3 is in the works, with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh returning to direct. This time, however, the film is expected to feature Yami Gautam in the lead instead of Vidya Balan, whose performances in the first two films became synonymous with the franchise.

The report states that the upcoming film is currently in the pre-production stage, with the makers finalising timelines before cameras begin rolling.

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A new story, but the same Kahaani universe

Unlike its predecessors, Kahaani 3 is reportedly not a continuation of Vidya Balan’s story. Instead, it will introduce a completely new protagonist while retaining the suspense-driven storytelling that made the franchise a fan favourite. A source quoted by Pinkvilla said the goal is to expand the Kahaani universe rather than recreate what worked in the earlier films.

The source added that Yami’s character has been written with a strong emotional and dramatic arc, while Sujoy Ghosh is focused on ensuring the third instalment feels fresh without losing the essence of the franchise. Neither the filmmakers nor the actors have officially confirmed the project.

Why the Kahaani franchise became a cult favourite

Released in 2012, Kahaani redefined the Hindi thriller genre. Starring Vidya Balan as Vidya Bagchi,a pregnant woman searching for her missing husband in Kolkata, the film won widespread acclaim for its gripping screenplay, atmospheric setting and one of Bollywood’s most memorable climax twists. The film went on to win several National Film Awards and Filmfare Awards, cementing its place as a modern classic.

Sujoy Ghosh returned with Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh in 2016. While not a direct sequel, the film featured Vidya Balan alongside Arjun Rampal in another emotionally layered mystery that further strengthened the franchise’s reputation for intelligent storytelling.

A promising addition to Yami Gautam’s filmography

If the reports prove true, Kahaani 3 would mark Yami Gautam’s first entry into the acclaimed thriller series. The actor has earned praise in recent years for performance-driven films and thrillers such as A Thursday, Lost, OMG 2, Article 370 and Dhoom Dhaam, making her a compelling choice for a franchise known for strong female-led narratives.

For now, fans will have to wait for an official announcement, but the prospect of Sujoy Ghosh returning to the Kahaani universe has already generated considerable excitement.

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Why Is Vidya Balan Not in Kahaani 3? Here’s Why Yami Gautam Is Reportedly Leading the Franchise
Tags: Kahaani 3Vidya balanyami gautam

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Why Is Vidya Balan Not in Kahaani 3? Here’s Why Yami Gautam Is Reportedly Leading the Franchise

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Why Is Vidya Balan Not in Kahaani 3? Here’s Why Yami Gautam Is Reportedly Leading the Franchise
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Why Is Vidya Balan Not in Kahaani 3? Here’s Why Yami Gautam Is Reportedly Leading the Franchise
Why Is Vidya Balan Not in Kahaani 3? Here’s Why Yami Gautam Is Reportedly Leading the Franchise

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