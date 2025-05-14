Acknowledgment of Support The filmmakers expressed their gratitude to Dil Raju and Nithiin for accommodating the change. The decision also avoids a box office clash, as Kingdom was earlier slated to release alongside Nithiin’s film Thammudu.

The highly anticipated spy thriller Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda, will now hit theatres on July 4, 2025, instead of its originally planned date of May 30.

The filmmakers have officially confirmed the revised release schedule. Makers Reveal the Reason Behind Delay Director Gowtham Tinnanuri and the production team shared that they made every effort to stick to the initial timeline.

However, due to recent unexpected developments in the country, they found it challenging to proceed with the promotional campaign. In their official statement, the team explained, “We truly tried to stick to our original release plan. But the current national atmosphere and unforeseen circumstances made it hard to carry out promotional activities or celebratory events. We believe rescheduling will allow us to deliver Kingdom with the highest creative quality and passion.”

More About the Film Starring Bhagyashree Borse as the female lead, Kingdom is produced under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

The film’s music is composed by the acclaimed Anirudh Ravichander. Fans can expect more updates soon as the countdown to the new release date begins.