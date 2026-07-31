Why Jana Nayagan Screenings Were Halted in Karnataka Amid Cauvery Water Dispute

Jana Nayagan by Vijay is no longer being shown in many theatres in the state of Karnataka. This has come after renewed protests on the grounds of the Cauvery water-sharing dispute. Though the film does not have anything to do with the problem, theatre operators have decided to halt shows as a preventive measure.

Why Has Karnataka Stopped Jana Nayagan Screening?

There have been fresh protests taking place after the plea made by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to Karnataka that it should supply 3,500 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu in the next 15 days.

The farmers from the state, in addition to other Kannada organisations, are not satisfied with this request since the state is already in a water crisis and any further supply will aggravate the condition.

Jana Nayagan Screening: Posters Removed, Security Increased

In Bengaluru, Sampige Theatre cancelled all shows of Jana Nayagan for the day. The film’s posters were also removed or covered. It was done as a precaution so that no untoward incident takes place.

Police also stepped up security in sensitive areas. Patrolling was increased in localities with a sizeable Tamil-speaking population. In Mandya too, some pro-Kannada activists removed the film’s banners during the protests.

Jana Nayagan: Cauvery Dispute Turns Into Political Battle

The issue has also become a political one. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the state will challenge the CWMA order. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has said it will move the Supreme Court to get its share of Cauvery water.

The Karnataka Film Chamber is also expected to discuss how the cancellations have affected the film business.

Will It Affect Jana Nayagan Box Office?

Most likely, yes. Jana Nayagan has already earned over Rs 260 crore worldwide, and Bengaluru has been one of its important markets. With shows now stopped across parts of Karnataka, the film’s collections could take a hit.

The H. Vinoth directorial is also Vijay’s final film before he moves into full-time politics. The movie opened well at the box office, but after mixed reviews, this latest setback may further slow down its run.

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is a Tamil political thriller drama film scheduled to release in 2026, which has been directed by H. Vinoth. This project has been produced by Venkat K. Narayana through the banner of KVN Productions. Vijay is set to portray the main role in the film with Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju also starring in the film. Nassar, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain and Priyamani will also be seen in crucial roles in the film. This film is an official remake of the 2023 Telugu film ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’, wherein the story revolves around an ex-IPS officer who brings up the daughter of his dead friend and faces several challenges in the process.