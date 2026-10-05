Why Jaya Bachchan And Gulzar’s Candid Moment Video Goes Viral, Grabs attention? Stage Act That Left Amitabh Bachchan Surprised

Jaya Bachchan has found herself at the centre of a viral moment, but this time it is not because of one of her sharp exchanges with the paparazzi. A video from a Mumbai book launch shows the veteran actor laughing freely while sharing a light-hearted interaction with filmmaker and lyricist Gulzar, and the candid moment has quickly caught the attention of social media users.

The moment took place on October 2 at the launch of Dr P. Jagannath’s book, DR BLUE: A Cancer Surgeon’s Journey into the Human Side of Healing. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Gulzar were among the prominent personalities at the event, which also saw the presence of former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

What Happened Between Jaya Bachchan And Gulzar?

In the now widely shared clip, Amitabh is already on stage with Gulzar when Jaya makes her way up the stairs. Amitabh extends his hand to help her onto the stage, while Gulzar also assists her. Once Jaya joins them, Gulzar puts an arm around her and the two begin talking.

Within moments, Jaya breaks into a broad smile and then bursts into laughter. Amitabh is standing close by as the three share the light-hearted moment. Another clip from the same event shows Gulzar handing a parcel to Jaya, who accepts it with a smile.

What exactly Gulzar said to make Jaya laugh is not known. Social media users, however, have been jokingly speculating that it may have been a witty remark or poetry that brought out the unusually cheerful reaction.

Internet Reacts To Jaya’s Rare Laugh

The reason the short interaction has travelled so widely is partly because fans are accustomed to seeing Jaya in a more serious or no-nonsense public persona, particularly during paparazzi interactions.

Comments on the viral posts included reactions such as “First time seeing her smile” and “Arey Jaya ji hasti bhi hain,” while others praised Gulzar for apparently being able to make her laugh so openly. The Indian Express also reported that the video, shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, prompted a stream of reactions focused on Jaya’s candid smile and the warmth of her interaction with Gulzar.

Watch Viral Video

Jaya Bachchan And Gulzar Share A Long Association

There is also some history behind the viral moment. Jaya and Gulzar have worked together on several projects, including the 1971 film Guddi, which became one of Jaya’s most recognised early performances. Their professional association continued through projects including Koshish.

Gulzar also shares a long creative association with Amitabh Bachchan, having worked with the actor across several films and projects.

So while the internet may be trying to decode what Gulzar said, the video itself captures something much simpler: three veterans of Indian cinema sharing an unusually relaxed moment together, with Jaya’s laughter becoming the unexpected highlight.