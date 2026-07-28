Why Kajal Aggarwal Threatened An Assistant Director With Criminal Action After He Entered Her Caravan

Popular Indian Film Star Kajal Aggarwal recently opened up about a very concerning incident that happened with her while she was resting inside her vanity van during a movie shooting.

The actor revealed that an assistant director working on the same film entered the caravan without any permission and suddenly took off his shirt. While the intention of the director was to show a tattoo on his chest, the way that incident unfolded, it shook the actor to such an extent that she went ahead to issue a strict warning to the assistant director and even threatened him with criminal action.

What Happened Inside Kajal Aggarwal’s Caravan?

While discussing the entire episode, Kajal explained how the day’s shooting work was over and she was relaxing on her own in the caravan she was allotted. Without even asking for any permission, an assistant director working on the same project barged in directly into her caravan without knocking.

“He came into my caravan without knocking or taking any permission whatsoever. The moment he walked in, he took off his shirt. My hands and legs were literally trembling with fear because I was alone and had no idea what was happening.”

— Kajal Aggarwal

He then showed his chest, where he had got her name tattooed as an act of dedication.

Why Did The Actress Threaten Criminal Action?

Although actors are often faced with expressions of passion by their fans, Kajal has established the fact that encroachment on personal boundaries, particularly in a private setting such as the makeup van, is not appropriate and dangerous.

Although the man attempted to justify his behaviour in terms of his passion as a fan, Kajal told him off in no uncertain terms. She clearly told him that forcibly entering the personal space of another individual without their permission is a gross act of invasion.

She threatened him that if he or any other person did something like this to her in the future, she would make a case against him.

Kajal went on to clarify that even though she respects the admiration and respect from her fans but no matter what it should not sacrifice one safety and breach of personal space is never justified.

This very news has sparked a debate about where should fans draw a line, while the excitement to see, meet and talk to your favourite star is unmatched but it should never sacrifice on their security. Both those working in the industry as well as the fans have appreciated Kajal for handling the situation firmly and taking a stand.

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