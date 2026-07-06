Why ‘Kala Hiran’ Filmmaker Amit Jani is Seeking Security? Salman Khan, ISI Connection With The Film Explained

Kala Hiran producer Amit Jani has claimed that he has been receiving death threats from people allegedly linked to gangsters and terrorist groups ahead of the Delhi High Court hearing on Salman Khan’s plea against the film. The hearing is scheduled to take place today. The matter escalated after Salman Khan sent a legal notice to the makers of Kala Hiran. But Amit Jani refused to accept the notice he said the actor is free to take the matter to court. Last week, the Delhi High Court postponed the hearing after the filmmaker’s lawyers requested more time to file a response to Salman Khan’s plea to stop the film’s production, promotion, and release.

Why ‘Kala Hiran’ Filmmaker Amit Jani is Seeking Security?

Kala Hiran producer Amit Jani took to X, claiming “All the terrorists and gangsters in the world have come out in support of Salman Khan. Today, there is a hearing in the Delhi High Court on the blackbuck film. The court will hear the case at 10 AM,” he wrote, before adding, “…but the decree from ISI and the terrorists has already arrived…”

He further alleged, “Sometimes the terrorist Shehzad Bhatti says, ‘Don’t make a movie on Salman Bhai.’”

Amit Jani shared a video where he was seen showing a WhatsApp message which was allegedly sent from Pakistan. He showed the display picture of that number which featured alleged terrorist Shehzad Bhatti with Pakistan Army and Pakistan flags visible in the background.

In the video, a man can be seen showing massive explosive bombs, guns, and other materials. He warned the producer against making the film.

The man also claimed to attack the producer’s house and no amount of security will be able to protect him.

Kala Hiran Producer Asked For Protection

Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi, appearing for Khan, urged the Court to grant interim protection, contending that the filmmakers were attempting to commercially exploit the actor’s life and persona without his consent.

“He is producing a film on my life and tearing up the notice. He has no right to make a film of my life. I am seeking an interim injunction. The teaser has already been released,” Sethi submitted.

Counsel appearing for the filmmakers sought time to place their response on record, stating that he had received only a copy of the application on Wednesday.

Opposing the request, Sethi argued that the respondents had already been duly served and that an affidavit of service had been filed before the Court.

Kala Hiran Release Date

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had issued notice on the application after being informed that the film’s trailer had been released despite an earlier indication that it would be released on June 20.

According to Khan, the proposed film and its promotional material are based on events relating to the 1998 blackbuck hunting case. The actor contends that although his name is not expressly used, the posters, promotional content and public statements made by those associated with the project make him readily identifiable.

The plea refers to a poster released in May 2026 allegedly depicting a character resembling Khan and wearing a bracelet similar to the actor’s signature blue bracelet.

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