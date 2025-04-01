Why Kim Soo-hyun’s Net Worth And Brand Deals Are At Risk Following Allegations

Kim Soo-hyun, one of the highest-paid actors in the South Korean entertainment industry, continues to dominate the K-drama landscape. As of September 2024, his net worth has surpassed Rs 968 crore (approx. $116 million), according to Tatler Asia. His latest drama, Queen of Tears, co-starring Kim Ji-won, became the highest-rated tvN series of all time, even surpassing Crash Landing on You.

With an impressive earning of more than $3 million per episode from his recent drama One Ordinary Day, Kim is officially the richest Korean actor of all time. The Queen of Tears series, which ran for 16 episodes, fetched him nearly Rs 31 crore. Despite this being lower than his usual earnings, his long-term collaboration with the show’s acclaimed screenwriter Park Ji-eun played a role in the pay structure.

Kim Soo-hyun’s Sources of Income

Kim’s financial empire extends beyond television. His primary earnings come from acting, but he has also built a lucrative career in brand endorsements. Known as the “king of commercials,” Kim has partnered with luxury brands such as Prada, Tommy Hilfiger, MIDO Watches, COSRX, and Dunkin’ Donuts. Lifestyle Asia reports that he earns approximately Rs 55 crore annually from these brand deals alone.

Apart from his acting and brand partnerships, Kim is a social media powerhouse. With over 20 million Instagram followers, he charges anywhere between Rs 8 crore to Rs 83 crore per post. His investments in real estate further bolster his wealth. According to the Times of India, Kim’s real estate holdings are valued at Rs 189 crore, including his Rs 25 crore home purchased in 2013 and a prime property at Seoul Forest Trimage worth Rs 19 crore, acquired in 2014.

Why Is Kim Soo-hyun Facing Brand Cancellations?

Despite his career success, Kim Soo-hyun is currently facing backlash due to allegations linking him to the late actress Kim Sae-ron. In March 2025, claims surfaced that Kim had been in a relationship with Kim Sae-ron when she was underage. Kim has firmly denied these allegations, stating that their relationship only began when she was of legal age. However, following Kim Sae-ron’s tragic passing in February 2025, the controversy intensified, leading to brand cancellations.

One of the most significant blows to his endorsement portfolio came when Prada terminated its collaboration with him amid the ongoing scandal. Other brands are reportedly reconsidering their partnerships, with public scrutiny mounting over the allegations. In response, Kim Soo-hyun has announced legal action against those spreading false information, aiming to clear his name and protect his career.

As of April 2025, the controversy remains unresolved, with legal battles and public discourse continuing. Despite the turbulence, Kim’s immense talent and strong fan base may help him navigate this challenging period. Whether he can fully recover from the backlash and retain his top-tier status in the industry will depend on how the situation unfolds in the coming months.

