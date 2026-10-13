Why Mithun Chakraborty Initially Refused Jailer 2; The One Condition He Set For Rajinikanth

Mithun Chakraborty was not instantly swayed by the idea of featuring opposite his superstar friend Rajinikanth as the villain in Jailer 2. Apparently, there was just one main reason why the actor did not want to take up the project: he did not want to get beat up by his good buddy in the movie.

The story behind his casting has now emerged, with Rajinikanth revealing how Mithun eventually agreed to join the much-awaited sequel. During the launch event of Jailer 2 Super Show, Rajinikanth shared that Mithun had refused the offer from the production house for the movie, but their bond eventually got them on the project.

Why Did Mithun Chakraborty Initially Refuse Jailer 2?

According to Rajinikanth, Mithun was not particularly enthusiastic when he learnt that he had been approached to play the antagonist in the film. The veteran actor questioned why he should take on a role in which he might have to face beatings from Rajinikanth’s character.

Recalling their conversation, Rajinikanth explained that Mithun was a very good friend of his. When the makers approached Mithun for the role, he reportedly reacted with disbelief at the prospect of playing Rajinikanth’s villain and having to take a beating from the superstar on screen. Mithun’s initial response was a refusal. But the conversation did not end there, and the possibility of working together remained open because of the equation the two actors shared.

What Condition Did Mithun Chakraborty Set For Rajinikanth?

Rajinikanth revealed that he later met Mithun during an edition of the WAVES Summit, where the conversation about Jailer 2 came up again. Mithun told him that he would consider doing the film if Rajinikanth wanted him to be part of it.

There was, however, one condition. Mithun wanted an assurance that Rajinikanth’s character would neither beat him up nor shoot him in the film.

Rajinikanth recalled that he agreed to check with director Nelson Dilipkumar before giving Mithun an answer. He also admitted that he initially thought Mithun might have been making the request casually rather than laying down a serious condition.

The anecdote offers a glimpse into the friendly equation between the two actors. It also adds an amusing layer to the casting of a film in which Mithun is set to play an antagonist opposite one of Indian cinema’s biggest stars.

Mithun Chakraborty And Rajinikanth’s Long Association

The two actors have been friends for decades now and have also shared screen space earlier. They first appeared together in the movie Bhrashtachar in 1989, directed by Ramesh Sippy. It is important to note that Rajinikanth also made a cameo appearance in the Bengali movie Bhagya Debata in 1995, where Mithun was the lead actor.

In Jailer 2, thus, the coming together of two experienced actors, who know each other for more than just the movie they will be working in, adds further value to the movie. As Rajinikanth plays the character of Tiger Muthuvel Pandian once again, the role of the antagonist played by Mithun makes them face off against each other in the movie. There are quite a few things about Mithun’s character which are kept under wraps.

When Will Jailer 2 Release?

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is the sequel of the 2023 action blockbustar Jailer starring Rajinikanth. The movie will also star other actors including Mohanlal, Ramya Krishnan, SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

The movie will bring together Rajinikanth once again with director Nelson and music composer Anirudh Ravichander. Its release date is set to be 15th October 2026 across the world. While Rajinikanth will reprise the role of Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, Mithun Chakraborty will play the role of the antagonist. It is worth noting that the two stars have a preexisting friendship before coming up with the movie. However, it still remains to be seen whether his condition will affect their interaction in the movie.

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