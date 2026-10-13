LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Why Mithun Chakraborty Initially Refused Jailer 2; The One Condition He Set For Rajinikanth

Why Mithun Chakraborty Initially Refused Jailer 2; The One Condition He Set For Rajinikanth

Mithun Chakraborty initially refused to play Rajinikanth's villain in Jailer 2. Here's the one condition he set before agreeing to the film, as revealed by the superstar.

Mithun Chakraborty and Rajinikanth (Image: X)
Mithun Chakraborty and Rajinikanth (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-10-13 13:24 IST

Mithun Chakraborty was not instantly swayed by the idea of featuring opposite his superstar friend Rajinikanth as the villain in Jailer 2. Apparently, there was just one main reason why the actor did not want to take up the project: he did not want to get beat up by his good buddy in the movie.

The story behind his casting has now emerged, with Rajinikanth revealing how Mithun eventually agreed to join the much-awaited sequel. During the launch event of Jailer 2 Super Show, Rajinikanth shared that Mithun had refused the offer from the production house for the movie, but their bond eventually got them on the project.

You Might Be Interested In

Why Did Mithun Chakraborty Initially Refuse Jailer 2?

According to Rajinikanth, Mithun was not particularly enthusiastic when he learnt that he had been approached to play the antagonist in the film. The veteran actor questioned why he should take on a role in which he might have to face beatings from Rajinikanth’s character.

Recalling their conversation, Rajinikanth explained that Mithun was a very good friend of his. When the makers approached Mithun for the role, he reportedly reacted with disbelief at the prospect of playing Rajinikanth’s villain and having to take a beating from the superstar on screen. Mithun’s initial response was a refusal. But the conversation did not end there, and the possibility of working together remained open because of the equation the two actors shared.

What Condition Did Mithun Chakraborty Set For Rajinikanth?

Rajinikanth revealed that he later met Mithun during an edition of the WAVES Summit, where the conversation about Jailer 2 came up again. Mithun told him that he would consider doing the film if Rajinikanth wanted him to be part of it.

There was, however, one condition. Mithun wanted an assurance that Rajinikanth’s character would neither beat him up nor shoot him in the film.

Rajinikanth recalled that he agreed to check with director Nelson Dilipkumar before giving Mithun an answer. He also admitted that he initially thought Mithun might have been making the request casually rather than laying down a serious condition.

The anecdote offers a glimpse into the friendly equation between the two actors. It also adds an amusing layer to the casting of a film in which Mithun is set to play an antagonist opposite one of Indian cinema’s biggest stars.

Mithun Chakraborty And Rajinikanth’s Long Association

The two actors have been friends for decades now and have also shared screen space earlier. They first appeared together in the movie Bhrashtachar in 1989, directed by Ramesh Sippy. It is important to note that Rajinikanth also made a cameo appearance in the Bengali movie Bhagya Debata in 1995, where Mithun was the lead actor.

In Jailer 2, thus, the coming together of two experienced actors, who know each other for more than just the movie they will be working in, adds further value to the movie. As Rajinikanth plays the character of Tiger Muthuvel Pandian once again, the role of the antagonist played by Mithun makes them face off against each other in the movie. There are quite a few things about Mithun’s character which are kept under wraps.

When Will Jailer 2 Release?

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is the sequel of the 2023 action blockbustar Jailer starring Rajinikanth. The movie will also star other actors including Mohanlal, Ramya Krishnan, SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

The movie will bring together Rajinikanth once again with director Nelson and music composer Anirudh Ravichander. Its release date is set to be 15th October 2026 across the world. While Rajinikanth will reprise the role of Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, Mithun Chakraborty will play the role of the antagonist. It is worth noting that the two stars have a preexisting friendship before coming up with the movie. However, it still remains to be seen whether his condition will affect their interaction in the movie.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Hema Malini Transforms Into Goddess Durga For Navratri Performance In Hyderabad, Video Wins Hearts

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Mithun Chakraborty Initially Refused Jailer 2; The One Condition He Set For Rajinikanth
Tags: Bollywoodentertainment newsjailer 2Mithun ChakrabortyrajinikanthTamil cinema

RELATED News

What Is Anupam Kher’s Connection To Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana? Here’s What We Know

WATCH: Hema Malini Transforms Into Goddess Durga For Navratri Performance In Hyderabad, Video Wins Hearts

Rajinikanth Became A Superstar, But He Still Remembers His Bus Conductor Days. Here’s Why

‘Girlfriends Toh Rahi Hi Hongi’: What Amrapali Dubey Said About Nirahua On Bigg Boss 20

Qazi Touqeer’s Afghan Jalebi Appearance Came Through A Fan. The Story Behind His Katrina Kaif Video

LATEST NEWS

Unitile Recognised Among India’s Best Workplaces for Women for the Second Consecutive Year

UPI Payments Above Rs 2,000: NPCI Defers MDR Rollout Until After Diwali

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Al Nassr Star Scores 981st Goal Leaves Messi Behind in Race to 1000 Goals

Torn Lungs, Damaged Liver Broken Pelvis: Mother Blames Model Girlfriend For Lucknow Restaurant Owner’s Death; Murder Or Accident?

Virat Kohli Joins LinkedIn at 37: ‘The Vision Is Clear’ — Inside His Big Plans for Indian Sport and Global Brands

Samsung S23 Ultra User Reports Green Line, Screen Flickering After Update; ‘Flagship Phone’ Owner Questions Repair Costs

Cancer Warriors Get-Together in Surat Focuses on Courage, Awareness and Future Care

Caught On Camera: Rajasthan Teacher Accused Of Beating Girl Student At Lohawat Government School

Haji Syed Salman Chishty Represents Ajmer Sharif and India at the 33rd International Law and Religion Symposium, BYU, USA

Shot On Camera: Punjab Anti-Drug Activist Parvinder Jhota Shot Dead After Confronting Chemist Over Alleged Drug Sales

Why Mithun Chakraborty Initially Refused Jailer 2; The One Condition He Set For Rajinikanth

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Mithun Chakraborty Initially Refused Jailer 2; The One Condition He Set For Rajinikanth

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Mithun Chakraborty Initially Refused Jailer 2; The One Condition He Set For Rajinikanth
Why Mithun Chakraborty Initially Refused Jailer 2; The One Condition He Set For Rajinikanth
Why Mithun Chakraborty Initially Refused Jailer 2; The One Condition He Set For Rajinikanth
Why Mithun Chakraborty Initially Refused Jailer 2; The One Condition He Set For Rajinikanth
Why Mithun Chakraborty Initially Refused Jailer 2; The One Condition He Set For Rajinikanth

QUICK LINKS