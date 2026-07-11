Why Moushumi Chatterjee Has Been Ordered To Repay Rs 4.25 Lakh: Court Explains Why The Actress Lost The Consumer Case

Veteran actor Moushumi Chatterjee has been ordered by the Nashik District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission to pay Rs 4.25 lakh after she failed to attend a paid event in Goa despite accepting her appearance fee and travel arrangements. The Commission directed the actor to refund Rs 3 lakh, the amount she had received for attending the event, along with 9% annual interest. It also awarded Rs 1 lakh as compensation for mental and physical harassment and Rs 25,000 towards litigation costs.

The order stems from a complaint filed by Dr. Aruna Wankhede, a 74-year-old retired medical officer from Nashik, who had organised a reunion for her medical batch at a resort in Goa in November 2023.

What led to the dispute?

According to the complaint, Dr. Wankhede invited Moushumi Chatterjee to attend the gathering as the chief guest and agreed to pay her Rs 3 lakh for her appearance. The organiser also booked the actor’s flight tickets and arranged luxury accommodation in Goa. Moushumi reportedly arrived in Goa on November 17, 2023, a day before the event.

However, instead of attending the function, the actor returned to Mumbai the next day. Moushumi later argued that there had been a breach of contract because Dr. Wankhede had not personally come to the airport to receive her. She claimed this amounted to a failure on the organiser’s part to honour the agreed arrangements.

Why did the Commission reject her argument?

The Consumer Commission did not accept Moushumi Chatterjee’s defence. The actress had argued that the agreement was a personal service contract, which, according to her, did not fall within the jurisdiction of the Consumer Commission. However, the Commission held that once she had accepted the agreed payment and benefited from the travel and accommodation arranged by the organiser, she was expected to fulfil her contractual obligation by attending the event.

The order observed that leaving Goa before the scheduled programme without participating in it amounted to a deficiency in service, making her liable to compensate the complainant.

What the ruling means

The case highlights that celebrities accepting professional assignments may be held accountable under consumer protection laws if they fail to deliver the agreed service without legally sustainable justification. While the dispute arose from what appeared to be a disagreement over event arrangements, the Commission concluded that the organiser had incurred financial loss after paying the appearance fee, booking flights and arranging accommodation, while the promised appearance never took place.

The ruling reinforces the principle that once consideration has been accepted for a professional commitment, the agreed service must ordinarily be delivered unless there are valid contractual or legal grounds preventing it.