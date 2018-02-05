Nayanthara with her 'Aramm' and Anushka with her 'Bhaagamathie' have rocked the box office in recent months. What makes this interesting is that these two talented actresses can carry off a film on their shoulders and bring in the audience to theatres. They have been rightfully labelled 'Lady Superstars'. Has the audience changed? Or is it the industry? Read to find out more.

Anushka Shetty’s latest horror-thriller film ‘Bhaagamathie’ has been declared a superhit and is running to packed houses even today. In fact, the movie released on January 26, has crossed the million dollar mark in US box office collections! Numerous celebs including Superstar Rajinikanth have hailed her performance in this flick. And she is now being hailed as ‘Lady Superstar’. However, Anushka is not the first ‘Lady Superstar’ in south films. It is Nayanthara to whom this title originally belongs. Nayanthara was the first actress in recent times who could carry off a film on her shoulders and rake in the moolah at the box office at the same time. She took the place of the ‘hero’ in films and is lauded for doing a great job too.

So what makes her popular? Firstly, Nayanthara or Nayan, as she is fondly called, is not just very pretty but extremely talented too. And the audience — both male and female (important to note) — love her.

Secondly, Nayan can essay glamorous roles just as easily as the girl-next-door ones and as a result can portray a wide range of characters on-screen. There is no audience fatigue that sets in and they always have something new to look forward to in every film of hers. Whether it is ‘Maya’, ‘Dora’ or ‘Aramm’, she has proved that she can bring the audience to the theatres just as any big hero can.

Most importantly, working in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam films simultaneously over the last decade, Nayanthara has attained a strong market across south India. This also makes her popular with filmmakers who choose to dub their films into other south languages or make bi-linguals. Anushka Shetty is following in Nayanthara’s footsteps by cashing in on her popularity and taking on films that revolve around her. Anushka has done female-centric films in Tollywood but not in other languages. With SS Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali’, Anushka got nation-wide recognition and her popularity soared in south India. And ‘Bhaagamathie’ and its success has proved that she can do bi-lingual films which revolve around her and draw crowds from different markets. Like Nayan, Anushka is also more than just a pretty face and can essay a variety of roles.

Having said that, the number of filmmakers writing scripts for these Lady Superstars is not many. Choosing the best of scripts which can make them the ‘hero’ of the film and appeal to the audience at the same time is a challenging task. Unlike penning roles for a hero, working out a role for Nayan or Anushka is a different ballgame. The family audience is a large market for the two of them and any film which revolves around them needs to appeal to this audience segment.

Given that the audience has evolved and got more discerning now, the run-of-the-mill family dramas where there’s a wicked mother-in-law, don’t work for the big screen. People who flock to theatres want to see new genres — be it horror, crime, or thriller — and want the female protagonist to not just to be a pretty doll. In a film industry which is not just male-dominated but also believes that the hero is the one who can get a good opening and drive audiences to theatres, Nayanthara and Anushka are the shining exceptions. Though actresses are most often deemed only fit for glitz and glamour, Nayanthara and Anushka have broken these staid stereotypes and paved the way for more women-centric films in Tamil and Telugu cinema.

Many filmmakers who earlier perceived betting on an actress as a financial risk are now actively seeking to work with these two Lady Superstars. Meanwhile, directors are writing scripts befitting these actresses. And the audience just can’t seem to get enough of either of them!