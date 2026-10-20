Why Nepal Blocked Ayushmann Khurrana And Sara Ali Khan’s Udta Teer: The India-Pakistan Connection Explained

The upcoming film Udta Teer starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan has faced a hurdle to its release in Nepal because the local authorities have denied the film’s public screening before its release date on October 23. The move has brought into the limelight the India-Pakistan theme of the movie; however, no scene or part of the story has been pointed out by any official as being the reason behind this denial.

The Ministry of Communication and Information Technology of Nepal has stated that the film will not get permission for its public exhibition. This decision has come after the evaluation of the film by the central Film Censor Board of Nepal and it was discovered that the film violated a provision of Nepalese cinema law. This has led to the fact that Udta Teer will not get a public theatre release in Nepal right now. This does not mean that the movie is banned in all formats in Nepal forever.

Why Has Nepal Blocked Udta Teer?

In the letter of communication, a certain section of Nepal’s film act was cited to justify the denial of permission. According to the provision, the censor board is authorized to censor any film which is harmful to Nepal’s security, peace and order, relations with friendly countries, and harmony among communities. The reported justification is linked to the theme of the film that deals with India-Pakistan relations. According to Samipyaraj Timilsina, who is a film writer and critic, this storyline was the reason why such an objection was raised citing provisions where the censoring of films is allowed due to their damaging effects to relations with friendly nations.

Nonetheless, there is a difference between the official decision and the explanation made in the local media reports. While the former has quoted a certain section of the law, there has not been any explanation made on what specific part of the movie has caused this decision.

What Is Udta Teer About?

Akash A Kaushik directs Udta Teer, a comedy spy movie starring Ayushmann Khurrana as Bilal Ahmed, who is a spy from Pakistan and comes to India. He suffers from amnesia after a road accident, believing himself to be an Indian spy. This forms the core of the movie. Other actors in the movie include Sara Ali Khan along with Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor and Gulshan Grover.

The plot of the movie revolves around an intelligence spy from Pakistan playing an important part in the patriotic story of India. This particular plot becomes especially significant in light of the recent developments regarding Nepal’s choice although the plot of the movie alone does not give any clue about the exact reason for the objection raised.

Could The Nepal Decision Affect Udta Teer’s Release In India?

This ban imposed by the Nepalese government applies to screening of the movie within Nepal only. The fact that it does not mean that the release of this film in Indian theatres has been cancelled, is evident from this information. At the moment, this decision affects the release of the film only in Nepal. Whether there will be other steps taken regarding this matter and whether it will be reconsidered, is not clear at the moment.

This particular example also shows the way films about international conflicts could be treated by various governments. While the plot involving the themes of spy stories, patriotism, and conflicts between two neighbouring countries like India and Pakistan might be perceived differently by other certification agencies. In relation to Udta Teer, the ban imposed by the Nepalese authorities creates another topic for discussion prior to the release of the film. Until more information comes from the government, the reasons behind the ban are partially revealed.

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