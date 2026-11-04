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Home > Entertainment News > ‘Why Only During Diwali?’ Pavitra Punia Questions Firecracker Criticism, Says Her Dogs Fear Traffic Horns Too — Watch Video

‘Why Only During Diwali?’ Pavitra Punia Questions Firecracker Criticism, Says Her Dogs Fear Traffic Horns Too — Watch Video

Pavitra Punia questions why firecracker use is criticised during Diwali but not weddings, saying her pet dogs are frightened by traffic horns and other loud noises too.

Pavitra Punia (Image: Instagram)
Pavitra Punia (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-11-04 15:55 IST

The debate over firecrackers during Diwali has drawn another celebrity voice, with actress Pavitra Punia questioning why the festival often faces criticism over noise pollution while loud celebrations during weddings and other occasions do not attract the same attention.



In a video message shared on Instagram on Wednesday, November 4, Pavitra spoke about the issue from the perspective of a pet owner. She said her dogs are frightened by different kinds of loud noises, including traffic horns and the sudden sound of objects falling, and argued that animals can be disturbed by more than just firecrackers.

“I am a pet lover. My dogs are equally scared. And my dogs are equally scared of traffic, just like a horn sound outside, just like something falls. So the problem with pets is not that they are afraid of firecrackers. They are afraid of any dark, heavy sound. They are afraid of that,” she said.

Pavitra Punia Asks Why Firecracker Criticism Is Not Raised During Weddings

Questioning what she sees as selective criticism, Pavitra compared Diwali celebrations with weddings and other personal occasions. She asked why people who object to firecrackers during the festival do not raise similar concerns when crackers are used during wedding celebrations.

“Do we say this on someone’s wedding anniversary? Tell me our logic. When people get married, at that time, why doesn’t anyone come to say, why doesn’t anyone come to say, that you don’t leave crackers. Don’t celebrate your happiness. No one says anything when the wedding season starts at their own house. Everyone will forget the preachings,” the actress said.

Her comments come amid a wider discussion around Diwali celebrations, firecracker use, air pollution and the impact of loud sounds on animals. Several celebrities have shared their views on the issue in recent days, making it a recurring talking point on social media.

‘Don’t Hurt Any Animal’: Actress Urges People To Celebrate Responsibly

While questioning the criticism surrounding Diwali, Pavitra also stressed that people should not deliberately trouble animals or birds in the name of celebrations. She said that people who intentionally harass dogs should face action and expressed displeasure over what she considers bias against Hindu festivals.

“Don’t be biased towards your own things and against with other people. One or two days of festivals come. Celebrate them well. Be very careful. Don’t hurt any animal, any bird. Just stay within the limits and celebrate festivals. No animal should be troubled because of us,” she said. Pavitra’s message therefore combined two points: she questioned why Diwali is singled out in discussions around firecrackers, while also asking people to remain mindful of animals and birds during celebrations.

Sunita Ahuja Also Spoke About Dogs And Diwali Firecrackers

Pavitra’s comments follow actress Sunita Ahuja’s appeal asking people to avoid firecrackers during Diwali, citing the fear and distress they can cause dogs.

Sunita’s remarks also became part of the wider celebrity discussion around the festival and animal welfare. The debate has gained further attention following the controversy surrounding Dia Mirza’s pollution-awareness video for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Meanwhile, on the work front, Pavitra Punia was last seen in the television show Tenali Rama. She is also known for her participation in Bigg Boss 14.

ALSO READ: When Amitabh Bachchan Was Drowning In Debt, Jaya Bachchan Stepped In

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‘Why Only During Diwali?’ Pavitra Punia Questions Firecracker Criticism, Says Her Dogs Fear Traffic Horns Too — Watch Video
Tags: animal welfareBollywooddiwaliFirecrackersPavitra Punia

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‘Why Only During Diwali?’ Pavitra Punia Questions Firecracker Criticism, Says Her Dogs Fear Traffic Horns Too — Watch Video

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‘Why Only During Diwali?’ Pavitra Punia Questions Firecracker Criticism, Says Her Dogs Fear Traffic Horns Too — Watch Video
‘Why Only During Diwali?’ Pavitra Punia Questions Firecracker Criticism, Says Her Dogs Fear Traffic Horns Too — Watch Video
‘Why Only During Diwali?’ Pavitra Punia Questions Firecracker Criticism, Says Her Dogs Fear Traffic Horns Too — Watch Video
‘Why Only During Diwali?’ Pavitra Punia Questions Firecracker Criticism, Says Her Dogs Fear Traffic Horns Too — Watch Video
‘Why Only During Diwali?’ Pavitra Punia Questions Firecracker Criticism, Says Her Dogs Fear Traffic Horns Too — Watch Video

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