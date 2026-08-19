Why Did Pawan Singh Get Angry With Aamrapali Dubey On Bhojpuri Bawaal? Here’s What Happened

Bhojpuri Bawaal is uniting some of the biggest names from the Bhojpuri industry into one show, and it seems that the candid talks in the show are becoming equally dramatic as the show itself. In a newly released promo, Pawan Singh and Aamrapali Dubey become the centre of attraction following what seemed like an off-hand comment regarding Pawan’s choice of co-actors in Power Star.

The comments made by Aamrapali seem to have offended Pawan, which can be seen through how he reacted to the same. What made it even more interesting is the fact that the two have maintained a cordial equation throughout the reality show with Aamrapali even going as far as proposing marriage to Pawan in one of the episodes.

What Did Aamrapali Dubey Say About Pawan Singh?

The interaction started with Rani Chatterjee bringing to attention the fact that Pawan liked to work with new actresses. In the conversation, Aamrapali said something very cheekily and said, “Woh ladkiyon ke shaukeen honge,” and then called him “Nawab Sahab.” While all this could have taken place in a light-hearted environment, when the conversation was shown to Pawan, things took a different turn.

The Bhojpuri actor was clearly displeased with what he was told and said, “Mujhe ye sab katai pasand nahi hai,” making it quite evident that such comments were not his style at all. The promo does not go on to show us how this issue is sorted out in the end.

Why Did Pawan Singh Get Angry?

Pawan’s reaction was seemingly based more on how he was portrayed during the conversation than the actual discussion about working with new actors.

Incredibly, even his career moves had become the subject of discussion on Bhojpuri Bawaal before the most recent episode. Previously in the show, Pawan had talked about why he does not want to work with famous Bhojpuri actresses in songs and stage performances, causing Aamrapali and others to react. This particular conversation, however, took a turn towards describing him personally, crossing the line with the singer-actor.

It is also important to consider that this is a reality show. The video published by the producers is the preview of what’s to come next, so it is too early to call it the fallout between Pawan and Aamrapali.

Aamrapali Dubey Had Recently Proposed Marriage To Pawan Singh

The contrast seems even more pronounced considering the fact that not long ago, Aamrapali and Pawan had grabbed all the limelight for an entirely different kind of encounter. While they were discussing her desire to adopt a baby, the unmarried lady jokingly told him that both of them might consider getting married someday and left him momentarily stunned. The conversation was very casual but suddenly turned out to be one of the most viral moments of their show.

Bhojpuri Bawaal Continues To Put Stars On The Spot

The reality show Bhojpuri Bawaal, which started airing from August 2, has focused significantly on frank interactions with familiar faces of the industry. Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’, Aamrapali Dubey, and many other Bhojpuri celebrities star in this reality show and the talk often goes well beyond films and music and into their equations and previous controversies. The show is available on Jio Hotstar, where new episodes are being posted daily at present.

Until then, Pawan’s reaction to this interaction provides another topic of discussion for the show. It only remains to be seen whether this interaction becomes a source of any discord between the two of them or another short-lived incident in Bhojpuri Bawaal.

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