Why Peddi And Cocktail 2 Are At The Center Of An Objectification Debate

There is currently a raging discussion on social media platforms in relation to the representation of women in cinema, and this particular discussion is centered around two much awaited movies: “Peddi” and “Cocktail 2.” This issue, which started off as an exchange of reactions to trailers of these movies, has soon turned into a discussion surrounding the subtleties of the “male gaze” and the importance of context.

The Catalyst: Two Films, Two Approaches

The issue began with two opposite receptions of the promotional images of Peddi starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor and Cocktail 2 starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna. Though both the films have highly stylish visuals, the reactions to those scenes were drastically different from each other.

Peddi: This movie directed by Buchi Babu Sana is under criticism for its promotional shots which have been described by some critics as “leering”. Fans pointed at many over-the-top and narrative-less shots focusing only on Janhvi Kapoor’s body, not forgetting about an extremely disdained scene of her stripping. So much reaction that the director even apologized and decided to exclude the most controversial shots from the film.

Cocktail 2: On the contrary, the promo clip of the glamorous movie set in Sicily where the love triangle takes place was praised by fans because of its playful style. One particular beach scene where Kriti Sanon shows off her bikini got huge appreciation from the audience.

Peddi depicted se*ual assault as romance. It constantly showcased a hero letching, stalking and drooling over a woman without her knowledge or consent. Cocktail 2 presents Kriti intentionally being suggestive with Shahid to catch his attention! ITS NOT THE SAME THING!!!! — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) June 20, 2026

Two different situations, genre, hyper sexualized visions, unnecessarily brought together in a debate In #Peddi, #JanhviKapoor is a girl from backward village where even train does not stop. In #Cocktail2, #KritiSanon is an urban, free-spirited girl, living in Sicily and goes… pic.twitter.com/x4ICGfOl2g — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) June 20, 2026

it was shot on a beach ffs what do u expect her to wear on a beach 😭 https://t.co/faH4WtqYTc — Preeti 🏏 (@Dracarys__18) June 20, 2026

those who are comparing Peddi with Cocktail 2 have zero cinema literacy. peddi is a film set in a village, and it was a sports drama supposed to be a motivational kind of film. but, this is not the case with Cocktail 2, which is set in foreign locations and known for its beach… pic.twitter.com/imqCyRUY23 — आदेश 🚩 (@ADfanatic_) June 20, 2026

The Core Debate: Selective Outrage vs. Narrative Context

But as the debate became more heated, a rift appeared among the netizens. Some supporters pointed out the irony in how the internet was practicing “selective outrage” by asking whether feminists were missing in action because in Cocktail 2’s beach sequence it was perfectly okay, while the visual depiction in Peddi was under intense scrutiny. “Where are the feminists now?” commented one user on X, implying that sexualization in urban, western settings was being let off the hook, whereas in rural settings, it wasn’t.

But immediately, the critics of cinema and media pointed out the absurdity in comparing the two instances. And the major difference, as they saw it, lies in agency and consent.

As defined by digital artist Anmol Jamwal, “objectification occurs when a camera behaves like a pervert for completely no story-related reasons.”

Peddi was criticized for using its camerawork to glamorize non-consensual activities, where the hero stalks, stares at, and drools over a rural woman who is unaware of it. The camerawork here is used as a tool to deplete the power from the female character.

The complete opposite of this is found in Cocktail 2, which has an urban, liberated character trying to seduce someone for his romantic attention. Since the location is a beach and the character is fully in control of herself, the audience sees it as a confident and consensual decision taken by the character.

Moving Beyond the Surface

Ultimately, the controversy over Peddi and Cocktail 2 signifies the growing sophistication of contemporary viewers towards movies. Today’s spectators no longer care about what the woman is wearing; rather, they care about how the movie is filming her. The quick response to Peddi reveals that modern viewers can effortlessly differentiate between a positive portrayal of a modern romance and old-fashioned creepy clichés of love. While dealing with such developments, the directorial approach should inevitably revolve around narrative intent and respect for character’s autonomy.

ALSO READ: Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2 Out On OTT: When And Where To Watch Intense Romantic Drama, Check Review Before Binge Watching