Why Randeep Hooda Turned Down Rang De Basanti And Rock On!! - The Untold Story

Randeep Hooda, who was recently seen alongside Sunny Deol in Jaat, opened up about a major decision early in his career—turning down a role in Rang De Basanti.

The actor now believes that saying no to that film may have kept him from entering a “different league” professionally.

A Drunk Pitch and a Crucial Choice

Speaking in a podcast, Randeep revealed he was offered the role of Bhagat Singh in Rang De Basanti, the part that ultimately went to Siddharth.

He said, “If I would have done Rang De Basanti, I would have come in a different league. I gave the audition and I liked it. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra would come me, sometimes driving drunk, and he would ask me ‘kar le kar le picture karle.’ I asked him to drive safely.”

Although drawn to the film, he was also in talks with Ram Gopal Varma at the time. That led to a dilemma.

“I wanted to do that film but during that time, Ram Gopal Varma told me, ‘I am thinking of cast you in lead role in D and you will go and stand behind Aamir in the poster.’ Meri Jaat akad nikal aai (My Jaat arrogance came up) and I said, ‘I won’t stand behind Aamir.’ That happened and I left Rock On also for similar reasons.”

The Road Less Traveled

Hooda reflected on his decisions to align himself with offbeat directors and avoid the more mainstream industry crowd.

“So, I have always worked with a little different kind of filmmakers and producers and not with industry insiders, maybe that’s why my growth was slow. I used to think I am enough and that craft is everything but it is not the case.”

While these choices shaped his unique trajectory, he admitted they may have also slowed his rise in the industry.

A Career of Substance, Not Spotlight

Over the years, Randeep has built a solid filmography with projects like Rang Rasiya, Love Aaj Kal, Do Lafzon Ki Kahani, Main Aur Charles, and Beeba Boys.

He gained critical acclaim for his raw and vulnerable performance in Imtiaz Ali’s Highway, which remains one of his most celebrated roles.

Despite turning down two career-defining films, Hooda has carved out a space for himself through roles that highlight his versatility—even if it meant taking the long road to recognition.

