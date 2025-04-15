Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Why Randeep Hooda Turned Down Rang De Basanti And Rock On!! – The Untold Story

Why Randeep Hooda Turned Down Rang De Basanti And Rock On!! – The Untold Story

Randeep Hooda, who was recently seen alongside Sunny Deol in Jaat, opened up about a major decision early in his career—turning down a role in Rang De Basanti.

Why Randeep Hooda Turned Down Rang De Basanti And Rock On!! – The Untold Story

Why Randeep Hooda Turned Down Rang De Basanti And Rock On!! - The Untold Story


Randeep Hooda, who was recently seen alongside Sunny Deol in Jaat, opened up about a major decision early in his career—turning down a role in Rang De Basanti.

The actor now believes that saying no to that film may have kept him from entering a “different league” professionally.

A Drunk Pitch and a Crucial Choice

Speaking in a podcast, Randeep revealed he was offered the role of Bhagat Singh in Rang De Basanti, the part that ultimately went to Siddharth.

He said, “If I would have done Rang De Basanti, I would have come in a different league. I gave the audition and I liked it. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra would come me, sometimes driving drunk, and he would ask me ‘kar le kar le picture karle.’ I asked him to drive safely.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Although drawn to the film, he was also in talks with Ram Gopal Varma at the time. That led to a dilemma.

“I wanted to do that film but during that time, Ram Gopal Varma told me, ‘I am thinking of cast you in lead role in D and you will go and stand behind Aamir in the poster.’ Meri Jaat akad nikal aai (My Jaat arrogance came up) and I said, ‘I won’t stand behind Aamir.’ That happened and I left Rock On also for similar reasons.”

The Road Less Traveled

Hooda reflected on his decisions to align himself with offbeat directors and avoid the more mainstream industry crowd.

“So, I have always worked with a little different kind of filmmakers and producers and not with industry insiders, maybe that’s why my growth was slow. I used to think I am enough and that craft is everything but it is not the case.”

While these choices shaped his unique trajectory, he admitted they may have also slowed his rise in the industry.

A Career of Substance, Not Spotlight

Over the years, Randeep has built a solid filmography with projects like Rang Rasiya, Love Aaj Kal, Do Lafzon Ki Kahani, Main Aur Charles, and Beeba Boys.

He gained critical acclaim for his raw and vulnerable performance in Imtiaz Ali’s Highway, which remains one of his most celebrated roles.

Despite turning down two career-defining films, Hooda has carved out a space for himself through roles that highlight his versatility—even if it meant taking the long road to recognition.

ALSO READ: ‘Kuberaa’ First Song Tease Sends Internet Into A Tizzy: From Dharavi To Mafia King, Dhanush’s Rise Gets A Musical Twist!

 

Filed under

Aamir khan randeep hooda Rang De Basanti Rock On!!

Jawaharlal Nehru Universi

JNU Celebrates Ambedkar’s Legacy With Week-Long ‘Bheem-Saptah’ on His 134th Birth Anniversary
newsx

Why Randeep Hooda Turned Down Rang De Basanti And Rock On!! – The Untold Story
newsx

This Fast Food Chain Roasts Katy Perry After Historic All-Female Space Mission, ‘Can We Send...
Capacit'e Infraprojects L

Capacit’e Infraprojects Secures 220 Crores From TenX Realty Limited, A Step-Down Subsidiary Of Raymond Limited
The list reportedly inclu

American Toilet Paper On EU List Of 400 Products It Plans To Hit With Tariffs....
newsx

No Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma: Kane Williamson Names The Greatest Cricketer Of The Century
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

JNU Celebrates Ambedkar’s Legacy With Week-Long ‘Bheem-Saptah’ on His 134th Birth Anniversary

JNU Celebrates Ambedkar’s Legacy With Week-Long ‘Bheem-Saptah’ on His 134th Birth Anniversary

This Fast Food Chain Roasts Katy Perry After Historic All-Female Space Mission, ‘Can We Send Her Back?’

This Fast Food Chain Roasts Katy Perry After Historic All-Female Space Mission, ‘Can We Send...

Capacit’e Infraprojects Secures 220 Crores From TenX Realty Limited, A Step-Down Subsidiary Of Raymond Limited

Capacit’e Infraprojects Secures 220 Crores From TenX Realty Limited, A Step-Down Subsidiary Of Raymond Limited

American Toilet Paper On EU List Of 400 Products It Plans To Hit With Tariffs. Which Other US Goods Is The Bloc Targeting?

American Toilet Paper On EU List Of 400 Products It Plans To Hit With Tariffs....

No Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma: Kane Williamson Names The Greatest Cricketer Of The Century

No Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma: Kane Williamson Names The Greatest Cricketer Of The Century

Entertainment

This Fast Food Chain Roasts Katy Perry After Historic All-Female Space Mission, ‘Can We Send Her Back?’

This Fast Food Chain Roasts Katy Perry After Historic All-Female Space Mission, ‘Can We Send

The Rise, The Fall and Rise Again of Mission Impossible Films

The Rise, The Fall and Rise Again of Mission Impossible Films

Who Is Nick Carter? Backstreet Boys Member Accused Of Sexual Assaults, Infecting With STDs In New Lawsuit

Who Is Nick Carter? Backstreet Boys Member Accused Of Sexual Assaults, Infecting With STDs In

Katy Perry ‘Space Glam’ Look Featured A £10 High Street Foundation And Fans Are Obsessed

Katy Perry ‘Space Glam’ Look Featured A £10 High Street Foundation And Fans Are Obsessed

Why Is Ilaiyaraaja Demanding ₹5 Crore And A Written Apology From Good Bad Ugly Makers?

Why Is Ilaiyaraaja Demanding ₹5 Crore And A Written Apology From Good Bad Ugly Makers?

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?