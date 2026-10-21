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Home > Entertainment News > Why Ranveer Singh Stayed Away From Dhurandhar Promotions: Marketing Head Varun Gupta Reveals Strategy

Why Ranveer Singh Stayed Away From Dhurandhar Promotions: Marketing Head Varun Gupta Reveals Strategy

Dhurandhar marketing head Varun Gupta has explained why Ranveer Singh did not lead the film’s promotions. He also recalled how director Aditya Dhar responded to criticism of the campaign before the film’s release.

Why Ranveer Singh Stayed Away From Dhurandhar Promotions
Why Ranveer Singh Stayed Away From Dhurandhar Promotions

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-10-21 15:03 IST

Ranveer Singh’s limited promotional appearances for Dhurandhar were part of a conscious decision taken by the film’s team, according to Varun Gupta, founder of Max Marketing, the agency behind the film’s promotional campaign. In a conversation on the Everyday Empires podcast, Gupta revealed why the makers chose to let the film and its promotional material speak for themselves instead of relying on the lead actor to generate buzz. 

Gupta explained that the decision was made jointly by the actor, director Aditya Dhar, the producers and the marketing team. He also pointed to Singh’s run of films before Dhurandhar as one factor considered while deciding the campaign’s approach.

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“There was a very conscious decision between us, the director, the producer and the actor. We were like, ‘Okay, let the film and its assets talk. Let the actors not talk,’” Gupta said.

The strategy stood out in an industry where lead actors typically participate in interviews, promotional events and media appearances in the run-up to a film’s release. In Dhurandhar’s case, the team opted for a different approach, focusing on the film’s promotional assets rather than extensive star-led publicity.

Varun Gupta Recalls Criticism Over Dhurandhar’s Marketing

Gupta also revealed that the film’s marketing strategy faced criticism before its release, with people questioning the promotional campaign and the lack of buzz around the project. Despite the negative reactions, he said Dhar remained calm and continued to trust the marketing team.

“There were times when articles would come out saying the promotions were bad and there was no buzz. Aditya would just send them to me and say, ‘It’s all okay.’ There were no questions asked,” Gupta recalled. He added that the director’s trust motivated the team to work harder on the campaign. 

The marketing head also spoke about the decision to release a 3.5-minute promotional asset six months before the film’s theatrical debut. He said he could not recall another Hindi film following a similar approach, although such long-form promotional material was more common in Hollywood. 

Gupta further discussed what he described as paid smear campaigns targeting films ahead of release. He argued that marketing teams often face criticism regardless of whether lead actors participate in extensive promotional activities. These remarks reflect his assessment of the industry and do not independently establish that a specific campaign targeted Dhurandhar.

How Dhurandhar Became A Box Office Success

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5, 2025. The spy action thriller featured Ranveer Singh alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, among others.

The film went on to collect more than Rs 1,300 crore worldwide, according to reported box office figures. Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, released on March 19, 2026, and also performed strongly at the box office. Together, the two films established the franchise as one of the biggest commercial successes in Indian cinema. 

Gupta’s account offers a glimpse into the thinking behind the campaign, which relied on the film’s content and promotional material rather than conventional star-led publicity. The approach faced questions before release but was later viewed in the context of the film’s box office performance.

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Why Ranveer Singh Stayed Away From Dhurandhar Promotions: Marketing Head Varun Gupta Reveals Strategy
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Why Ranveer Singh Stayed Away From Dhurandhar Promotions: Marketing Head Varun Gupta Reveals Strategy
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