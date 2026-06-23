Why Sanjeev Kapoor Rejected MasterChef India Multiple Times Before Saying ‘Yes’: ‘Pay Me More Than Akshay Kumar’

For millions of Indians, Sanjeev Kapoor and MasterChef India are almost inseparable. The celebrity chef’s calm authority, culinary expertise and television presence helped shape the identity of one of India’s most popular food-based reality shows. But Kapoor has now revealed that his association with the franchise almost never happened.

Speaking to journalist Vir Sanghvi on his podcast, Kapoor disclosed that he rejected MasterChef India several times before finally agreeing to join. The reason, he said, had little to do with the show’s format and everything to do with how professionals are valued in the entertainment industry. His remarks have sparked discussion online, with many debating whether domain experts receive the same respect as film stars despite being the real specialists in their fields.

Why Did Sanjeev Kapoor Refuse MasterChef India Initially?

According to Kapoor, the makers approached him during the early stages of the show’s Indian adaptation. However, he wasn’t convinced by the offer. The chef explained that he wanted recognition not just in terms of visibility but also in terms of compensation. During the conversation, Kapoor recalled telling the producers: “If you want me, you have to pay me more than Akshay Kumar.”

The statement immediately caught attention online, but Kapoor clarified that it wasn’t about competing with Bollywood actors. Instead, he believed that if a cooking competition was being built around culinary expertise, then the chef should be valued at least as highly as a celebrity host. For him, the issue was symbolic rather than personal.

Was The Demand Really About Money?

Kapoor insists it wasn’t. The chef explained that his stand was rooted in professional respect. In his view, industries often place greater value on celebrity status than subject-matter expertise. He questioned why an actor, regardless of popularity, should automatically command a higher fee in a format centred on food and cooking. His argument was straightforward: when the conversation shifts to cinema, actors are the experts. But when the subject is food, chefs should receive similar recognition.

The debate touches on a larger trend in entertainment, where celebrity power often drives marketing and audience interest, even in formats built around specialised knowledge.

How Did Vir Sanghvi Respond?

During the podcast, Vir Sanghvi challenged Kapoor’s reasoning and asked whether the issue was ultimately about ego. After all, if the difference in compensation was minimal, why make it a deal-breaker? Kapoor didn’t avoid the question. He admitted that he had indeed walked away from the first season because the producers were unwilling to meet his condition. At the time, he simply declined the offer and moved on.

The chef maintained that the demand represented a principle rather than a financial negotiation. For Kapoor, accepting less would have undermined the larger message he wanted to send about valuing expertise.

What Changed In Season Three?

Interestingly, Kapoor’s position eventually paid off. According to the chef, the makers returned after the initial seasons and approached him again. This time, the conversation was different. He recalled being told that the format needed stronger culinary credibility and that his presence was essential to the show’s long-term success. By the third season, Kapoor said the producers agreed to his terms.

Only then did he officially join the franchise. The move proved significant. Over the years, Kapoor became one of the defining faces of MasterChef India, helping establish its credibility among audiences and aspiring cooks across the country.

How Did Sanjeev Kapoor Change Food Television In India?

Long before reality television embraced cooking competitions, Kapoor had already transformed food programming in India. Through his iconic television show Khana Khazana, he brought cooking into Indian living rooms and became one of the country’s first celebrity chefs. His influence extended beyond television into restaurants, cookbooks, digital content and food entrepreneurship.

At a time when chefs rarely enjoyed mainstream celebrity status, Kapoor helped change public perception of the profession. His recent comments therefore resonate beyond MasterChef India. They highlight a broader question about expertise in modern entertainment: should visibility always outweigh experience?

More than a decade later, Kapoor’s stance remains relevant in an era where influencers, celebrities and specialists increasingly compete for audience attention. And judging by the reaction online, the conversation is far from over.