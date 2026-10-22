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Home > Entertainment News > ‘Why Should Men Abstain From Physical Relations?’ Mufti Tariq Masood’s Remarks Leave Pakistani Actresses Yashma Gill, Nadia Hussain Furious

‘Why Should Men Abstain From Physical Relations?’ Mufti Tariq Masood’s Remarks Leave Pakistani Actresses Yashma Gill, Nadia Hussain Furious

Pakistani actresses Yashma Gill and Nadia Hussain have criticised Mufti Tariq Masood over his remarks questioning why husbands should abstain from physical relations during their wives' recovery after childbirth. The comments have sparked debate on postpartum recovery and women's health.

Mufti Tariq Masood’s Remarks Leave Pakistani Actresses Yashma Gill, Nadia Hussain Furious
Mufti Tariq Masood’s Remarks Leave Pakistani Actresses Yashma Gill, Nadia Hussain Furious

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-10-22 16:52 IST

Pakistani actresses Yashma Gill and Nadia Hussain have criticised Islamic scholar Mufti Tariq Masood over his remarks about physical relations between married couples after childbirth. The controversy erupted after a video of the cleric discussing the 40-day postpartum period went viral on social media, drawing criticism over his comments about husbands’ expectations during their wives’ recovery. 

In the video, Masood spoke about women experiencing bleeding for around 40 days after delivering a baby and questioned why husbands should be expected to abstain from physical relations during this period. He argued that women undergo this recovery process after childbirth, while men do not experience the same physical condition. His remarks prompted criticism from several social media users and Pakistani public figures. 

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Nadia Hussain, Yashma Gill React To Mufti Tariq Masood’s Remarks

Nadia Hussain shared the video on her Instagram Story and criticised the argument, pointing to the physical pain and challenges women experience during pregnancy and childbirth. Her response highlighted the contrast between the demands of childbirth and the expectations being placed on husbands during the postpartum period. 

Actor Yashma Gill also reacted to the remarks, expressing her disapproval with the statement, “Isko koi chup karwao,” which translates to “Someone please make him stop.” Her response added to the backlash surrounding the cleric’s comments. 

Mufti’s Comments Spark Wider Debate On Women’s Health After Childbirth

The remarks have also triggered criticism among social media users, with several questioning the emphasis on husbands’ expectations rather than the physical demands of pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum recovery. The discussion has brought renewed attention to women’s health and the need to recognise the recovery period after delivery. 

Medically, postpartum recovery varies from person to person. The World Health Organization recommends continued care during the first six weeks after childbirth, while the timing of resuming physical relations depends on an individual’s recovery, comfort and medical circumstances. A woman’s consent and readiness remain essential.

The controversy centres on Masood’s remarks and the reactions they have drawn from Gill, Hussain and social media users. The available report does not establish whether the cleric has issued a response to the criticism.

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‘Why Should Men Abstain From Physical Relations?’ Mufti Tariq Masood’s Remarks Leave Pakistani Actresses Yashma Gill, Nadia Hussain Furious
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‘Why Should Men Abstain From Physical Relations?’ Mufti Tariq Masood’s Remarks Leave Pakistani Actresses Yashma Gill, Nadia Hussain Furious

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‘Why Should Men Abstain From Physical Relations?’ Mufti Tariq Masood’s Remarks Leave Pakistani Actresses Yashma Gill, Nadia Hussain Furious

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‘Why Should Men Abstain From Physical Relations?’ Mufti Tariq Masood’s Remarks Leave Pakistani Actresses Yashma Gill, Nadia Hussain Furious
‘Why Should Men Abstain From Physical Relations?’ Mufti Tariq Masood’s Remarks Leave Pakistani Actresses Yashma Gill, Nadia Hussain Furious
‘Why Should Men Abstain From Physical Relations?’ Mufti Tariq Masood’s Remarks Leave Pakistani Actresses Yashma Gill, Nadia Hussain Furious
‘Why Should Men Abstain From Physical Relations?’ Mufti Tariq Masood’s Remarks Leave Pakistani Actresses Yashma Gill, Nadia Hussain Furious
‘Why Should Men Abstain From Physical Relations?’ Mufti Tariq Masood’s Remarks Leave Pakistani Actresses Yashma Gill, Nadia Hussain Furious

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