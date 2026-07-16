Why Sonam Wangchuk Says He Is ‘Not Phunsukh Wangdu’ Despite 3 Idiots Comparisons? — Here’s The Full Story

The convergence of inspiration from reality and cinema can often leave a blurred line when it comes to the common man. For almost two decades now, the well-known Ladakhi engineer, educator, and environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk has become inseparable from the genius character of Phunsukh Wangdu played by Aamir Khan in the much-hyped 2009 film 3 Idiots.

But in light of the ongoing support he has received from the masses during his indefinite hunger strike due to unfair practices involved in the NEET-UG exam process—from celebrities like Omi Vaidya to the statement “I don’t want Phunsukh Wangdu to die,” which became viral—Sonam Wangchuk’s earlier comments on not being Phunsukh Wangdu came into highlight as well.

Why Does Sonam Wangchuk Reject The 3 Idiots Comparison?

Appearing on Kaun Banega Crorepati, Sonam Wangchuk made his point clear to Amitabh Bachchan that even though he admits that the movie was possibly inspired or loosely based on his groundbreaking educational endeavors in the Himalayas, he declined to say that the movie was based on him. Wangchuk sais that he does not wish for people of India to accept their real-life successes simply because of being turned into an entertaining product for Bollywood.

Moreover, when speaking at Josh Talks, Wangchuk openly claimed that he strives to create global inventions in real life that bring glory to the country, independent of the entertainment industry. The primary point that annoys him lies in being asked all the time about the imaginary hero rather than about his real life efforts in the environmental and educational spheres.

Did The Filmmakers Take Consent From Sonam Wangchuk?

As per Wangchuk, there has never been any official approach made by the makers of 3 Idiots for consultation or approval from him about using aspects from his life and school. This story roots back to 2008 when Wangchuk got the chance to meet actor Aamir Khan at an awards function held in Mumbai. In that small duration, Wangchuk gave a pitch of his very unique movie idea that was centred around the solution of military conflicts in Siachen through innovation, which was of great interest to the actor.

However, one year later, while Wangchuk was busy studying Earth Architecture in France, he got many emails full of compliments after the release of the movie 3 Idiots. While talking to his alternative school, SECMOL, located in Ladakh, he found out that the film team had already come without his knowledge to scout for shooting there. But they were refused permission because of their plastic waste concerns and hence shot at another nearby school.

Why Did Wangchuk Wait To Express His Disappointment?

Since the movie came out in December 2009, it had already been involved in a very big fight with author Chetan Bhagat, who claimed that they were not giving him the credit for having the story from his book, Five Point Someone adapted into their movie. Being aware that people would think he is taking advantage of the situation just to get some money, Wangchuk decided not to say anything when the media attention was at its peak.

Instead, he waited until the legal time limit for asking for any compensation had passed, then he wrote a letter stating how disappointed he was because of the lack of professionalism and consultation. They did not answer to his letter. The reason why this happened to Wangchuk is because in India, there is a greater value placed on fiction than on actual performance.

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