Spotify has fully restored its services after a widespread outage affected over 48,000 users on April 16. The company confirmed that by 11:45 am EDT, the platform was back to normal following issues with app access, streaming, and login failures.

Spotify, the global music streaming giant, confirmed it had fully restored service on April 16 after a widespread outage impacted tens of thousands of users across platforms.

“Spotify experienced an outage today beginning around 6:20 am EDT. As of 11:45 am EDT, Spotify is back up and functioning normally. You can check @SpotifyStatus X channel for any additional updates,” a Spotify spokesperson told USA TODAY in a statement.

48,000+ Users Report Problems

According to outage tracking platform Downdetector, more than 48,000 users had reported problems accessing the streaming platform by 9:45 a.m. ET. The issues ranged from the app not loading properly to users being unable to log in, stream music, or access their accounts on both mobile and desktop devices.

During the outage, the streaming platform’s website displayed a banner message that read, “Hey! We’re aware of issues loading the Spotify app and website.”

The message directed users to a community thread for more information and support.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Spotify Denies Hack Speculation

Amid speculation that the outage could be due to a cybersecurity breach, Spotify was quick to refute such claims.

“Reports of this being a security hack are completely inaccurate,” the company said in a statement to USA TODAY and in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Spotify Users Report Playback Failures, Missing Content

Frustrated users took to the community thread to report a range of problems. Complaints included being unable to log in, access the mobile app or website, stream content, or locate albums and songs. For some, even the support site was unreachable.

“We’re seeing reports from users that the app isn’t loading properly or that they’re experiencing playback issues. Others report that they’re having issues accessing the Support site,” Spotify said in its community thread post. “This seems to happen both on mobile and desktop devices.”

‘Something Went Wrong. Try Reloading Your Library’

Some users who managed to open the app or website still faced persistent issues. Spotify users at USA TODAY said they were able to access the platform, but encountered errors while trying to load playlists, search for content, or listen to podcasts. One common error message read:

“Something went wrong. Try reloading Your Library.”

Service Back to Normal

By late morning, Spotify confirmed that all systems were back online. The company continues to advise users to monitor the official @SpotifyStatus account on X for any further updates.

Also Read: Over 60% Desperate Fans Took Instalments To Pay For Their Coachella 2025 Tickets, Paid As Little As $49.99