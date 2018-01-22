Are men and women across the Indian film industry ready to name and shame the perpetrators of sexual assault and fight the system? Firstly, while we are hailing the #MeToo movement in the US and Hollywood, it's not easy to drive such a movement here. The Indian film industry is male-dominated, highly patriarchal and most men within the industry are quite powerful.

When south actress Sruthi Hariharan spoke about the casting couch in the film industry, media was quick to latch on to the aspect that she was propositioned by a producer who bargained on behalf of five men and how she lost offers. Very few wrote about the bigger picture and how Sruthi Hariharan wanted the casting couch syndrome to be eradicated from the industry. But this is not the first time an actress has spoken out against the casting couch or issues they face in the film industry.

Many Bollywood actors, like Priyanka Chopra and Vidya Balan, have raised this issue and now south actors are too. In fact, women in Malayalam cinema came together last year to form the ‘Women in Cinema Collective’ to create a better workplace for women. This came after the kidnap and sexual assault of a Malayalam actress that shocked the nation. Are men and women across the Indian film industry ready to name and shame the perpetrators of sexual assault and fight the system?

Case in point – the actor Dileep case. Secondly, while there are some who say the casting couch exists in the film industry, very few women have been bold and courageous enough to name and shame these sexual predators. Like actress Kalki Koechlin stated women don't talk about the casting couch or the men behind it because their career is on the line. And this is true. Though Sruthi Hariharan didn't name the producer, she herself narrated how she lost out on offers because she took on the producer who propositioned her. Actors like Swara Bhaskar, Tisca Chopra and Padmapriya too have spoken about similar experiences.

Thirdly, while there are some actors (men and women) who refuse to give in to the casting couch demand, there are others who are compelled by whatever reason to give into it. This creates an inherent issue within the system. Men, who seek sexual favours are emboldened by this fact and have no qualms in making such demands – their logic? ‘If it isn’t you, it’s someone else.’ So many women – and men – from across India flock to the TV and movie industry in hopes that their dream of making it big come true. But many end up being exploited with no success to speak of.

The Harvey Weinstein controversy sparked off the #MeToo movement in Hollywood and it spilt over to men and women in society. Many men and women in India joined this movement too on social media recalling their horrific experiences. While it is easy to talk about this on social media given the cloak of anonymity, it is not easy for actors to come on camera and talk about the casting couch or name the sexual predators. Given that Indian society is patriarchal in nature, there is always a concern that the victim will be blamed and their careers over in a second. There’s fear that filmmakers would consider them pariah once they speak out against ‘one of their own’.

Does this mean that the Indian film industry won’t see a #MeToo movement at all? No, it just means that it will take many more years for people to openly condemn sexual predators in the film industry. But the ball has been set rolling with more top actors voicing out their experiences and acknowledging the existence of the casting couch in the film industry. We have a long way to go but this is a good start that is likely to gain

momentum in the coming days.