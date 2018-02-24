In the conversation with the star cast of upcoming movie ‘The Valley’ Suchitra Pillai and Alyy Khan, shared their views with NewsX including some interesting facts about the movie. The Valley is set to release in India shortly. The film stars Suchitra Pillai, Alyy Khan, Jake T. Austin, Samina Peerzada, Salma Khan and Agneeta Thacker. The movie deals with a heart-wrenching tale of how a technologically driven society can have an impact on mental health.

Set to release in India shortly, ‘The Valley’ directed by Saila Kariat deals with an Indian immigrant in the Silicon Valley and the issues he and his family face. Starring Suchitra Pillai, Alyy Khan Jake T. Austin, Samina Peerzada, Salma Khan and Agneeta Thacker, the movie deals with is a heart-wrenching tale of how a technologically-driven society can have an impact on mental health. In this exclusive chat with Latha Srinivasan, Suchitra Pillai and Alyy Khan talk about the film and more.

NewsX: What made you accept The Valley?

Suchitra Pillai: When I was approached for the film the storyline really touched me because it’s a topic that really needs to be addressed. Roopa s character is a fantastic one for any actress to play so once the audition was done and I had a Skype call with Saila our director I was more than happy that I was chosen.

Alyy Khan: Neal in The Valley was interesting because I got to explore the mindset of a modest immigrant father obsessed with fake priorities.

NewsX: Many celebs in India are openly speaking about depression. How much do you think this will raise awareness? Are mental health issues being addressed enough today?

Suchitra Pillai: Yes, most definitely it makes a difference when celebs talk about it as people then know that this can affect anyone in any strata of life. And that it’s a medical problem where there is a solution if only people talk openly about it and ask for help.

Alyy Khan: Mental health issues are not being addressed enough today. In fact, in some places still considered taboo or a disease of the ‘rich’..often swept under the carpet due to lack of awareness or the embarrassing social stigma.

NewsX: You play the young girl’s mother in the film. Did the role touch you in any way personally?

Suchitra Pillai: Definitely, it touched me as I have a 10-year-old old daughter and it resonated with me to even imagine – God forbid – that it could happen to her later in life due to pressures at school. Or from family expectations of her to perform.

NewsX: What was it like to work with director Saila Kariat?

Alyy Khan: Saila Kariat’s generosity and belief in the professional’s around her made it a real team effort and a very satisfying project to be associated with.

NewsX: The movie has won numerous awards in the festival circuit. What do you The Valley will do for the Indian audience?

Suchitra Pillai: This is a universal story even though set in the USA and in India especially there are so many expectations we have got our kids to perform and be better than the next kid. The movie shows the warning signs of depression too which we all need to be aware of so that we can identify it if it’s happening to someone we know.

Alyy Khan: I personally think this movie is most relevant especially in India where extreme competition puts that much more pressure on young people struggling to come to terms not only with themselves but also with the expectations of society.

