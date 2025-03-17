A statement issued by the authorities confirmed that a complaint was received about guests consuming alcohol inside a hotel in Katra.

Social media personality Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has found himself in legal trouble after allegedly consuming alcohol in a hotel in Katra, Jammu & Kashmir.

The town, known for being home to the revered Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage site, has strict regulations prohibiting alcohol consumption.

According to reports from news agency, a First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against eight individuals, including Orry, for violating local laws.

Authorities Take Strict Action Against Violators

A statement issued by the authorities confirmed that a complaint was received about guests consuming alcohol inside a hotel in Katra.

The FIR (No. 72/25) was registered on March 15, naming Orhan Awatramani (Orry), Darshan Singh, Parth Raina, Ritick Singh, Rashi Dutta, Rakshita Bhogal, Shagun Kohli, and Anastasila Arzamaskina.

The statement further mentioned that the guests were informed beforehand that alcohol and non-vegetarian food were strictly prohibited within the premises, given the spiritual significance of the location. However, they reportedly ignored these restrictions.

Zero Tolerance Policy Enforced by Authorities

Acknowledging the seriousness of the violation, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi, Paramvir Singh (JKPS), directed the local police to take strict action against the accused. The authorities emphasized that such acts of consuming alcohol or drugs at religious sites deeply hurt public sentiments and will not be tolerated.

A dedicated team, under the supervision of SP Katra, DySP Katra, and SHO Katra, was deployed to investigate the incident and hold the offenders accountable. The police made it clear that anyone disrupting peace or disrespecting religious sentiments through such actions will face severe consequences.

Orry’s High-Profile Social Life

Orry is well-known in Bollywood circles and is often seen at exclusive parties and events. He shares close ties with star kids such as Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Nysa Devgn.

Recently, he also made an appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 8, further solidifying his presence in the entertainment industry.

The case is currently under investigation, with authorities determined to set an example by enforcing strict measures against violations at religious places.

This incident has sparked widespread discussions on social media, with many questioning the accountability of public figures in respecting cultural and legal norms.