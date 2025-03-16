Home
Sunday, March 16, 2025
Live Tv
Why Was AR Rahman Rushed To Chennai Hospital Over The Weekend? Here’s What Happened

According to sources within the hospital, Rahman may undergo an angiogram for further evaluation. A dedicated team of specialists is currently attending to the Oscar and Grammy-winning composer to ensure his well-being.

Why Was AR Rahman Rushed To Chennai Hospital Over The Weekend? Here’s What Happened

AR Rahman


Renowned music composer AR Rahman was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai early Sunday morning after experiencing chest pain.

The 57-year-old musician was taken to the hospital on Greams Road at approximately 7:30 AM, where medical professionals conducted various tests, including an ECG and echocardiogram.

Angiogram Likely for AR Rahman

According to sources within the hospital, Rahman may undergo an angiogram for further evaluation. A dedicated team of specialists is currently attending to the Oscar and Grammy-winning composer to ensure his well-being.

In November 2024, AR Rahman and his former wife, Saira Banu, announced their separation after 29 years of marriage. Saira Banu stated that health concerns played a significant role in the decision, though she remains supportive of Rahman. The couple shares three children: Raheema, Khatija, and Ameen.

Despite health concerns, AR Rahman has been actively working on several high-profile film projects across different languages. This year, he composed music for the Tamil film Kadhalikka Neramillai and Chhaava. He is currently gearing up for the release of Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam and starring Kamal Haasan, which is expected to hit theaters on June 10.

AR Rahman’s Upcoming Films Include:

Lahore 1947

Tere Ishk Mein

Ramayana series

Ram Charan’s RC 16

Gandhi Talks

Ex-Wife Saira Banu’s Recent Health Scare

Recently, Saira Banu also faced a medical emergency and had to undergo surgery. Her lawyer, Vandana Shah, shared an official statement on Instagram, confirming her hospitalization.

Saira Banu’s legal team expressed gratitude towards her close friends, including Resul Pookutty and his wife Shadia, as well as AR Rahman, for their unwavering support during this difficult time. She also requested privacy as she focuses on her recovery.

On November 19, 2024, AR Rahman and Saira Banu officially announced their separation, citing emotional strain as the primary reason for their split. Despite parting ways, both have expressed mutual respect and support for each other during their respective health struggles.

