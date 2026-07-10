Why Was Blake Lively Missing From Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding? Here’s What Reports Claim

Fresh reports have once again sparked rumours about Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s friendship after Lively was reportedly absent from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding celebrations. Several reports claimed that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were not on the guest list. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s star-studded wedding at New York’s Madison Square Garden drew several high-profile guests. But what people noticed that the two familiar names from their close friends were missing from the celebrations.

Taylor Swift Wedding Misses Blake Lively Appearance

The latest round of rumours popped up on social media after a few celebrity outlets claimed that Lively and Reynolds were missing from Swift’s reported nuptial celebrations.

The Hollywood duo, they did not show up for either the wedding ceremony on Friday July 3, or the rehearsal dinner the day before. Instead, they apparently stayed away and spent the weekend in Lake Placid, New York, where their six year old daughter, Betty, was taking part in a horse show, PEOPLE magazine said.

As the publication put it, TMZ posted photos that showed Lively and Reynolds at the event, supporting their child, right there in the crowd. The couple are parents to four children: James, 11, Inez, 9, Betty, 6, and Olin, 3.

Why Was Blake Lively at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding?

According to PEOPLE, sources previously said the two had been “taking some space” from one another after Swift was served with a subpoena by Baldoni’s legal team. Another source later claimed the two were no longer speaking, while reports earlier this year said the unsealing of private text messages during the legal proceedings left Swift wanting to distance herself from the controversy.

A source told PEOPLE that Swift “was just being a friend to Blake” and never expected their private conversations to become public, adding that she wanted to stay away from the ongoing legal drama.

Lively and Swift were once among Hollywood’s closest friends, with the singer revealing in 2024 that she is the godmother to the actress’ kids. Swift has also referenced the couple’s kids in her music over the years.

However, the friendship has reportedly cooled in recent months amid Lively’s ongoing legal dispute with her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding Guest List

Meanwhile, the grand wedding was attended by several celebrities, including Adam Sandler, who officiated the ceremony. Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid, Lena Dunham, Dakota Johnson, Ellie Goulding, Graham Norton, Hugh Grant, Miranda Lambert, Ed Sheeran, Karlie Kloss and Mariska Hargitay were among the guests spotted at the celebrations.

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ Secures ‘A’ Certificate From CBFC After Months of Delay