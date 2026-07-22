Why Was Dhurandhar Actor Ayesha Khan Detained By Mumbai Police During The NEET Protest? Full Story Explained

Model and actor Ayesha Khan who recently got a lot of hype for appearing in the hit song Shararat from the film Dhurandhar, was detained by the Mumbai Police on Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened in Dadar where the actor was present in the support of students protesting against NEET paper leaks.

Taking to Instagram, the actor went on to express her experience raising questions about the citizen rights and demanding accountability from the police.

What Led To Ayesha Khan’s Unexpected Detention In Mumbai?

As per the video shared by the actress on her Instagram account, Ayesh arrived near the protest site around 4:00 PM intending to join a peaceful gathering in support of the NEET protests. However, even before starting anything they were dragged and detained.







The actor clarified that she was merely standing there on the roadside along with female friends after her brother and male friends were detained. She emphasized that they did not raise a single slogan, placards or did anything which could disrupt the public movement.







“My hands are literally shivering right now. I’ve been detained in the police van just for standing on the road peacefully. I didn’t say a word. I didn’t even start the protest,” Ayesha stated in a video recorded inside the police vehicle. “I was just standing because my brother and my male friends were detained… Me and two of my other female friends were surrounded by around 15 police personnel.”

How Did Ayesha Khan Describe Her Experience Inside The Police Van?

The actor has made several videos of what was going on, where one can see women police, officers leading her to the van while she kept on asking about the reason for her arrest. All the way from the scene to the Worli Police Station, Ayesha claimed that the officers did not quote any law or section against which she was being arrested.

She has also released a video statement at the police station.

“We wanted to show our support to the NEET aspirants and to the students who died by suicide,” she explained. “Throughout our time in the van, we kept asking, ‘Why did you detain us? What did we do wrong?’ Yet, there was no answer, no accountability. The circular prohibiting protests were scheduled to begin from July 23, so we broke no laws… So the question is: Why am I sitting in this police station?”

Ayesha recognized that while being inside, the station staff was very polite to them; however, she complained about the way police employees behaved, which included using force and not being transparent at all during the protest.

After hours of interrogation and documentation at Worli Police Station, Ayesha and her colleagues were released without any charges against them. The actor’s video has become a subject of discussion on the Internet.

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