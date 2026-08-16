Why Was Faria Abdullah Trolled For Celebrating Bonalu? Actress Breaks Down, Says ‘My Dad Is A Converted Muslim’

Telugu actress Faria Abdullah has responded to the trolling that she received following her participation in the Bonalu festival in Hyderabad. In an emotional video that she posted on Independence Day, Faria discussed her childhood, beliefs, and her decision to reply to trolls through love rather than anger.







Faria took part in the Bonalu celebrations at the Sri Mahankaleshwara Ammavari Temple in Miralam Mandi, Hyderabad, on August 10. Videos featuring Faria carrying a Bonam and dancing to the beats of the dappu went viral immediately. While many were happy with her participation in the Bonalu festival, there were others who trolled her over her participation in a Hindu event despite being a Muslim.

Why Was Faria Abdullah Trolled Over Bonalu Celebrations?

Faria had been observed enjoying the celebrations wholeheartedly when she visited the temple. Faria dressed up in traditional clothes and offered prayers along with dancing in celebration.

Her looks managed to attract the attention of people in no time on the internet. But at the same time, there were some people criticizing her involvement on religious grounds as well. She was even called a “kaafir.” Faria had come out and addressed those comments within days of it going viral.

‘My Dad Is A Converted Muslim’: Faria Abdullah Gets Emotional







The actress was emotional when discussing her connection to religion and the environment in which she was brought up. In particular, talking about her dad, Faria stated, “My dad is a converted Muslim bro.” The actress explained that her father became a Muslim as he admired the religion. As it is stated by Faria, having such an upbringing helped her see the bright sides of being a religious person and not look at different religions as something that separates people.

The answer given by Faria was not just the way to justify her involvement in Bonalu. Faria used the chance to discuss her overall attitude toward religion and spiritual life.

Faria Abdullah Responds To Being Called ‘Kaafir’

The actress also confronted those who criticized her or raised questions regarding her beliefs. Instead of reacting in a manner that matched their anger, Faria hoped that all would be well with them. She explained how she found God in all forms of life, including in things like trees, rocks and butterflies, adding that her belief in God was limitless.

Emotions were evident as she went on with her explanation but were all geared towards telling how she intended to react to the backlash. Faria affirmed that she would continue showering love to people who hated her.

‘My Rebellion Is Love, Unity And Peace’

Faria expressed her views about it in a very clear way by saying that she prays for “love, unity and peace” which she believes is her own form of rebellion and revolution. She then shared how her mother had once explained to her what Allah meant. Faria shared that her mother told her what it meant in terms of light and something present everywhere. According to her, that very perspective of hers about spirituality has stayed with her over time.

Faria did not let all the trolling get the better of her either. In fact, in response to the criticism, she was determined to make sure that she spreads the message of love as loudly as she can possibly do. Faria, whose career took off after she acted as Chitti in the Telugu comedy Jathi Ratnalu, has often talked about her connection with Hyderabad and Telangana. Even during Bonalu celebrations, Faria got very emotional talking about the love people of the state have showered on her.

Her latest response has now shifted attention from her participation in the festival to a larger conversation about faith, cultural participation and coexistence.

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