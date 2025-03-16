Why Was Gal Gadot Not Allowed To Speak To Media During Snow White World Premiere In LA?

Despite the backlash, Zegler remains optimistic. She addressed the criticism in an interview saying,"I interpret people's feelings about this film as a passion for it. What an honor to be part of something that people feel so passionate about."

Disney’s live-action remakes have typically been successful, but the upcoming ‘Snow White’ (2025) has been surrounded by controversy. The film, which premiered at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Saturday, March 15 had a notably subdued launch.

Unlike other major Disney premieres, the studio opted for a low-profile event with no red carpet interviews and limited media presence.

The European premiere in Segovia, Spain, was similarly scaled-down, with only a handful of invited media outlets, further fueling speculation about Disney’s efforts to avoid addressing criticisms.

Gal Gadot meets some special guests at the World Premiere of Disney's #SnowWhite 🍎 pic.twitter.com/OnwdHcuWoq
— Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) March 16, 2025

Casting Criticism: Rachel Zegler’s Role as Snow White

Since 2021, when Disney announced Rachel Zegler as Snow White, the casting decision has sparked debate. Critics argued that a Latina actress portraying a traditionally German fairytale character deviated from the classic depiction. Some conservative commentators even labeled the casting as “woke”.

Zegler, known for her outspokenness, responded in a now-deleted tweet, “Yes, I am Snow White. No, I am not bleaching my skin for the role.”

Beyond casting, Zegler also made remarks that alienated Disney’s loyal fan base. She criticized the 1937 animated classic, calling it “weird” due to the romantic storyline between Snow White and the Prince, whom she described as a “guy who literally stalks her.”

Seven Dwarfs Controversy: A Shift in Representation

Another contentious issue is the portrayal of the Seven Dwarfs. Disney noticeably dropped the phrase “Seven Dwarfs” from the movie title, now officially called ‘Disney’s Snow White’.

Actor Peter Dinklage, well-known for his role in Game of Thrones, criticized Disney’s decision to remake what he called a “backward story of seven dwarfs living in a cave.” He accused the studio of hypocrisy—on one hand, promoting diverse casting, while on the other, reviving a stereotypical depiction of dwarfism.

In response, Disney promised a “different approach”, replacing the traditional dwarfs with magical, CGI-created creatures, instead of casting actors with dwarfism.

This decision, however, has upset members of the dwarf acting community, including wrestler and actor Dylan Mark Postl, who blamed Dinklage for limiting opportunities for actors with dwarfism.

Political Views: Clashing Perspectives Between Lead Actresses

Adding to the controversy, Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, who plays the Evil Queen, have expressed opposing political views.

Zegler has previously voiced support for Palestine, signing off social media posts with “Free Palestine.” Gadot, an Israeli actress, has been a vocal supporter of Israel.

Disney has refrained from commenting on political tensions surrounding the film’s stars.

Production Challenges and Financial Risks

‘Snow White’ has faced numerous setbacks, including:

Extensive reshoots

Production delays due to COVID-19 and Hollywood strikes

A massive budget exceeding $200 million (as reported by Forbes)

With previous live-action Disney hits like The Lion King and Beauty and the Beast crossing the billion-dollar mark, Disney is hoping that controversy translates into box office success.

Zegler’s Response: “Passion for the Film”

Despite the backlash, Zegler remains optimistic. She addressed the criticism in an interview saying,”I interpret people’s feelings about this film as a passion for it. What an honor to be part of something that people feel so passionate about.

With its release set for next weekend, only time will tell whether ‘Snow White’ overcomes the controversy or struggles at the box office.

