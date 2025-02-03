Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Why Was Jimmy Carter Awarded a Posthumous Grammy?

President Jimmy Carter was posthumously awarded a Grammy for his audiobook narration of Last Sunday in Plains. The win marked his fourth Grammy, honoring his lasting influence in both politics and the arts.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Why Was Jimmy Carter Awarded a Posthumous Grammy?

The late President Jimmy Carter was posthumously awarded a Grammy for his audiobook narration of Last Sunday in Plains.


In a touching tribute to the late President Jimmy Carter, he was posthumously awarded a Grammy Award for his narration of the audiobook Last Sunday in Plains: A Centennial Celebration. Carter, who passed away in December at the age of 100, received the award for Best Audiobook, Narration & Storytelling Recording on Sunday. This marks his fourth Grammy win since 2006, solidifying his legacy in both politics and the arts.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Beyoncé Leads Nominations, Followed by Top Contenders

The 2025 Grammy Awards saw Beyoncé dominate the nominations with 11 categories, leading the pack of celebrated artists. Other top nominees included Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, and Charli XCX, each earning seven nominations, while Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, and Chappell Roan all secured six nominations apiece.

The Recording Academy had previously unveiled a star-studded lineup for the evening’s performances. Artists such as Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Shakira, and Coldplay’s Chris Martin were among the list of performers for the night. The ceremony also promised a variety of special tributes, including a segment honoring the life and legacy of Quincy Jones, along with additional tributes celebrating the spirit of Los Angeles.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Tributes and Special Segments at Grammy Awards 2025

In addition to the live performances, the Grammy Awards featured an emotional In Memoriam segment, paying tribute to those who had passed away, including President Carter. The ceremony also highlighted the spirit of Los Angeles with various performances and moments reflecting the city’s rich musical legacy.

The 2025 Grammy Awards ceremony, hosted by Trevor Noah, aired live from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 2 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. The evening aimed to raise additional funds for Los Angeles wildfire recovery efforts, providing support to those affected by recent disasters.

The Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, which took place earlier in the day at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT, announced the majority of winners across 80 categories. Hosted by Grammy nominee Justin Tranter, the event streamed live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, available on live.Grammy.com and YouTube. As part of the ongoing efforts to aid wildfire recovery, the Premiere Ceremony also supported fundraising initiatives.

Also Read: Grammys Host Trevor Noah Jokes Trump Will Probably Deport Him Soon, Slams Tariffs During Opening Monologue

Filed under

grammys 2025 President Jimmy Carter

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What Is Forest Bathing? Japanese Doctors Prescribe People To Visit Forests

What Is Forest Bathing? Japanese Doctors Prescribe People To Visit Forests

Was Ariana Grande At The Grammys? Wicked Star Scored 3 Nominations This Year

Was Ariana Grande At The Grammys? Wicked Star Scored 3 Nominations This Year

Watch: Taylor Swift Brings High School Vibes to the Grammys 2025

Watch: Taylor Swift Brings High School Vibes to the Grammys 2025

Chennai-Born Chandrika Tandon Just Won A Grammy: Everything To Know About Entrepreneur-Turned-Vocalist’s Album Triveni

Chennai-Born Chandrika Tandon Just Won A Grammy: Everything To Know About Entrepreneur-Turned-Vocalist’s Album Triveni

Who Is Chandrika Tandon? Sister Of Former CEO of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi Wins Grammy In This Rare Category

Who Is Chandrika Tandon? Sister Of Former CEO of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi Wins Grammy In...

Entertainment

Was Ariana Grande At The Grammys? Wicked Star Scored 3 Nominations This Year

Was Ariana Grande At The Grammys? Wicked Star Scored 3 Nominations This Year

Watch: Taylor Swift Brings High School Vibes to the Grammys 2025

Watch: Taylor Swift Brings High School Vibes to the Grammys 2025

Chennai-Born Chandrika Tandon Just Won A Grammy: Everything To Know About Entrepreneur-Turned-Vocalist’s Album Triveni

Chennai-Born Chandrika Tandon Just Won A Grammy: Everything To Know About Entrepreneur-Turned-Vocalist’s Album Triveni

Who Is Chandrika Tandon? Sister Of Former CEO of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi Wins Grammy In This Rare Category

Who Is Chandrika Tandon? Sister Of Former CEO of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi Wins Grammy In

Why Did Taylor Swift Give Her Seat To Cynthia Erivo At Grammys 2025? Watch

Why Did Taylor Swift Give Her Seat To Cynthia Erivo At Grammys 2025? Watch

Lifestyle

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox