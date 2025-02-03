Why Was Jimmy Carter Awarded a Posthumous Grammy?

President Jimmy Carter was posthumously awarded a Grammy for his audiobook narration of Last Sunday in Plains. The win marked his fourth Grammy, honoring his lasting influence in both politics and the arts.

In a touching tribute to the late President Jimmy Carter, he was posthumously awarded a Grammy Award for his narration of the audiobook Last Sunday in Plains: A Centennial Celebration. Carter, who passed away in December at the age of 100, received the award for Best Audiobook, Narration & Storytelling Recording on Sunday. This marks his fourth Grammy win since 2006, solidifying his legacy in both politics and the arts.

Beyoncé Leads Nominations, Followed by Top Contenders

The 2025 Grammy Awards saw Beyoncé dominate the nominations with 11 categories, leading the pack of celebrated artists. Other top nominees included Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, and Charli XCX, each earning seven nominations, while Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, and Chappell Roan all secured six nominations apiece.

The Recording Academy had previously unveiled a star-studded lineup for the evening’s performances. Artists such as Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Shakira, and Coldplay’s Chris Martin were among the list of performers for the night. The ceremony also promised a variety of special tributes, including a segment honoring the life and legacy of Quincy Jones, along with additional tributes celebrating the spirit of Los Angeles.

Tributes and Special Segments at Grammy Awards 2025

In addition to the live performances, the Grammy Awards featured an emotional In Memoriam segment, paying tribute to those who had passed away, including President Carter. The ceremony also highlighted the spirit of Los Angeles with various performances and moments reflecting the city’s rich musical legacy.

The 2025 Grammy Awards ceremony, hosted by Trevor Noah, aired live from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 2 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. The evening aimed to raise additional funds for Los Angeles wildfire recovery efforts, providing support to those affected by recent disasters.

The Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, which took place earlier in the day at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT, announced the majority of winners across 80 categories. Hosted by Grammy nominee Justin Tranter, the event streamed live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, available on live.Grammy.com and YouTube. As part of the ongoing efforts to aid wildfire recovery, the Premiere Ceremony also supported fundraising initiatives.

