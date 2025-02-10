Why Was Kendrick Lamar Not Paid Anything For His Viral Halftime Performance At Super Bowl 2025?

The NFL has a longstanding policy of paying performers only union-scale wages, avoiding massive payouts for A-list artists.

Kendrick Lamar made history at Super Bowl 2025, becoming the first solo hip-hop artist to headline the halftime show. This marks his second time performing at the event, following his 2022 appearance alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Despite his multiple Grammy wins and immense influence in the music industry, Lamar will not receive a significant paycheck for his performance—just like previous Super Bowl halftime performers.

How Much Do Super Bowl Halftime Performers Get Paid?

The Super Bowl LIX showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is generating massive revenue for the NFL, teams, and advertisers. However, despite the global exposure, Kendrick Lamar will receive only union scale pay, which is the minimum amount required by a union contract.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to a publication, if the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) contract is applied, the payout amounts to approximately $1,000 per day. This is a fraction of what performers typically earn for stadium concerts, but the Super Bowl’s global reach makes the opportunity valuable.

Why Do Artists Agree to Perform for Free?

Despite the lack of a hefty paycheck, performing at the Super Bowl is highly coveted. The halftime show draws over 100 million viewers in the U.S. alone, making it an unparalleled platform for musicians to showcase their talent.

Additionally, artists do not have to cover production costs, as the NFL funds stage design, travel, and logistics. Reports suggest that the league spent approximately $13 million on Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s halftime show in 2020, as per CBS News.

Why Does the NFL Not Pay Halftime Show Performers?

The NFL has a longstanding policy of paying performers only union-scale wages, avoiding massive payouts for A-list artists. The halftime show has featured Usher, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Prince, Madonna, Michael Jackson, and Paul McCartney, all of whom performed without a major paycheck.

Interestingly, in 2015, the NFL reportedly asked Rihanna, Coldplay, and Katy Perry to pay a fee for the opportunity to perform, but all three declined. Katy Perry later told Forbes, “I want to be able to say I played the Super Bowl based on my talents and my merit, thank you very much.”

While the Super Bowl halftime show doesn’t offer financial incentives, it provides unmatched global visibility. Artists often see huge boosts in music streams, ticket sales, and brand deals following their performance. For many musicians, the exposure outweighs the paycheck, making it a golden opportunity in the entertainment industry.