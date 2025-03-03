Why Was Kieran Culkin Censored During His Oscar Speech For His First Win?

The actor, known for his witty and unpredictable personality, delivered a speech that had the audience entertained while also getting censored for an expletive-filled shoutout.

Kieran Culkin took home the Best Supporting Actor award at the 2025 Oscars for his role in A Real Pain. The actor, known for his witty and unpredictable personality, delivered a speech that had the audience entertained while also getting censored for an expletive-filled shoutout to his former Succession co-star, Jeremy Strong.

Kieran Culkin’s Censored Shoutout to Jeremy Strong

As Culkin accepted his award at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, he took a moment to praise his fellow nominee Jeremy Strong, who was recognized for his performance in The Apprentice.

“Jeremy, you’re amazing in ‘The Apprentice.’ I love your work, it’s f–king great,” Culkin said, but his words were censored on live television.

Culkin and Strong were nominated alongside Yura Borisov (Anora), Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown), and Guy Pearce (The Brutalist), making for a competitive category.

A Heartfelt Tribute to His Wife, Jazz Charton

Before stepping onto the stage, Culkin shared a kiss with his wife, Jazz Charton, who has been by his side throughout his career. His speech quickly turned into a romantic yet comical moment, as he brought up a long-standing promise she had made.

“I have to thank my wife, Jazz, for absolutely everything—for giving me my favorite people in the world,” Culkin said.

The 42-year-old actor then revisited a promise his wife had made after his 2024 Emmy win for Succession.

“About a year ago, I was on a stage like this, and I very stupidly, publicly said that I wanted a third kid from her. She had told me that if I won the award, she would give me the kid. But it turns out she said that because she didn’t think I was going to win,” he shared.

He went on to recount how the promise evolved:

“After the show, we were walking through a parking lot, she was holding the Emmy, and she suddenly said, ‘Oh God, I did say that. I guess I owe you a third kid.’ And I turned to her and said, ‘Really, I want four.’ She looked at me and said, ‘I will give you four when you win an Oscar.’ We shook on it, and I haven’t mentioned it since—until now.”

A Playful Challenge to His Wife

Wrapping up his speech, Culkin jokingly reminded Jazz of her words, saying:

“You remember that, honey? You do? Then I just have this to say to you, Jazz, love of my life, ye of little faith. No pressure. I love you. I’m really sorry I did this again. And let’s get cracking on those kids. What do you say? I love you!”

Other Big Winners at the 2025 Oscars

The 97th Academy Awards had several unexpected wins. Zoe Saldaña secured the Best Supporting Actress award for Emilia Pérez, while Adrien Brody won Best Actor for The Brutalist. In a major upset, Mikey Madison (Anora) took home Best Actress, beating Demi Moore (The Substance).

Anora emerged as the biggest winner of the night, securing the prestigious Best Picture award.

Culkin’s Oscar win, censored moment, and humorous speech made for one of the most memorable highlights of the night, leaving fans entertained and curious about whether his family will soon be growing!