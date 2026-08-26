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Home > Entertainment News > Why Was Kriti Sanon’s Rakhi Ad Pulled Down? GIVA Responds After Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Bikini’ Row

Why Was Kriti Sanon’s Rakhi Ad Pulled Down? GIVA Responds After Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Bikini’ Row

GIVA has withdrawn Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan advertisement after backlash over her outfit and a scene involving her pet dog. The move comes after Kangana Ranaut criticised the campaign and Kriti defended her choices.

Kriti Sanon and Kangana Ranaut (Photo:X)
Kriti Sanon and Kangana Ranaut (Photo:X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Wed 2026-08-26 11:51 IST

The Controversial advertisement of Raksha Bandhan featuring Kriti Sanon has finally been pulled down by the jewellery brand GIVA after coming under fire on social media about the overall styling and festival portrayal done through the campaign.

The advertisement had already created a lot of buzz as Kriti was seen sporting an ivory bralette blouse paired with a cape and draped skirt while celebrating Raksha Bandhan. There was a scene where she was seen tying a Rakhi to her pet dog which too received varied responses. The controversy further grew after actress Kangana Ranaut called out the styling and referred to the campaign as “intentionally creepy”.

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Why Was Kriti Sanon’s Rakhi Ad Pulled Down?

GIVA said the campaign was meant to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with the entire family, including pets, but acknowledged that the advertisement may have hurt the sentiments of some viewers. 

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A post shared by GIVA – Silver-Gold-Lab Grown Diamonds (@giva.co)



In its statement, the brand said it has “deep respect for Indian culture, traditions and festivals” and clarified that offending anyone was never the intention. It added that the advertisement had been withdrawn “out of respect”. The decision came after the campaign faced sustained criticism online, particularly over Kriti’s outfit and the scene involving her dog.

What Did Kangana Ranaut Say About Kriti Sanon’s Ad?

One of the biggest voices to come out against the ad was Kangana Ranaut. In her Instagram reaction to the ad campaign, she wondered why someone would wear a “bikini/undergarments” and tie Rakhi. She also deemed the ad to be “intentionally creepy”.

It should be mentioned that Kriti did not wear a bikini in the ad campaign. The attire was actually an Indo-Western dress-up including a bralette top, cape and a draped skirt. It was “bikini” which Kangana used to describe the attire.

How Did Kriti Sanon Respond To The Backlash?

Kriti was no silent spectator to this public debate. In response to the criticism, she defended that the true essence of any festival cannot be decided based on the clothes worn by a woman. “When will we stop dictating women on what to wear?” she questioned further. “Cultures and traditions lie in one’s heart not through the neckline of a woman.”

She also justified the act of tying Rakhi to her dogs, stating that Raksha Bandhan signifies the spirit of protection, and pets are part of one’s family as well. Hence, in Kriti’s own interpretation of the festival, there was nothing wrong in praying for health and happiness of her canine friends through this festival.

Kriti Sanon Rakhi Ad Row Ends With GIVA Withdrawing Campaign

The controversy ultimately became larger than the advertisement itself, triggering a wider debate around modern festive advertising, women’s clothing, cultural representation and how traditions can be interpreted differently. GIVA’s decision to withdraw the ad does not necessarily settle that debate, but it does mark a clear end to the campaign in its original form.

The brand’s position is also significant: rather than defending the creative choices further, it acknowledged the backlash and chose to remove the campaign while maintaining that hurting religious or cultural sentiments had never been its intention.

ALSO READ: Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 5: Ravi Teja Film Enters Rs 100 Crore Club, But Toxic Challenge Begins Now

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Why Was Kriti Sanon’s Rakhi Ad Pulled Down? GIVA Responds After Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Bikini’ Row
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Why Was Kriti Sanon’s Rakhi Ad Pulled Down? GIVA Responds After Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Bikini’ Row

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Why Was Kriti Sanon’s Rakhi Ad Pulled Down? GIVA Responds After Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Bikini’ Row

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Why Was Kriti Sanon’s Rakhi Ad Pulled Down? GIVA Responds After Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Bikini’ Row
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Why Was Kriti Sanon’s Rakhi Ad Pulled Down? GIVA Responds After Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Bikini’ Row
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