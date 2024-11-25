Home
Monday, November 25, 2024
Why Was Liquor Permit At Diljit Dosanjh’s Pune Concert Cancelled At The Last Minute?

In a last-minute move, the state excise department, on Sunday cancelled the permit for serving liquor at Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh’s musical concert in the Kothrud area of Pune city. The decision comes after strong protests from the youth wing of the NCP party and senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil, along with some […]

Why Was Liquor Permit At Diljit Dosanjh’s Pune Concert Cancelled At The Last Minute?

In a last-minute move, the state excise department, on Sunday cancelled the permit for serving liquor at Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh’s musical concert in the Kothrud area of Pune city.

The decision comes after strong protests from the youth wing of the NCP party and senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil, along with some local residents and organisations, against serving liquor at the event.

Excise Department SP CB Rajput, while speaking to ANI, said, “We had received an application from the owner of the venue, and he had raised an objection, seeking that serving liquor should not be allowed at the concert. Therefore, acting on the application, we have denied permission to serve liquor at the concert, and the organisers of the concert have also been informed about it.”

NCP Pune President Deepak Mankar, in a press note shared by NCP officials, said, “We oppose Diljit Dosanjh’s program being held at Kakade Farm today, November 24. Due to this program, the citizens of Kothrud will face problems like the open sale of liquor, loud noise, and traffic jams. We demanded that the organisers cancel this program immediately. We are always against those who spoil the culture of Kothrud. If the concert is not canceled, an agitation will be launched on behalf of the Nationalist Congress Party against the event organisers.”

Senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil also said, “I am opposed to Diljit Dosanjh’s music concert to be held at Kakade Farm in Kothrud, Pune, as a local MLA and as a citizen. I am not only opposed to the sale of liquor, but also the traffic jams and loud noise caused by this event. I have given instructions to the Police Commissioner, Excise Department, and District Collector to cancel this event.”

“Such an event is a pest in society. If this event happens in Kothrud, a big march will be taken out on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party, and I will lead this march myself,” he added.

The concert was scheduled for 7 pm on the open ground of Suryakant Kakade Farms in Kothrud on Sunday.

Opposition to the concert also included concerns over sound pollution due to the installation of a large number of loudspeakers. Many protesters demanded the cancellation of the concert entirely.

To maintain law and order, police personnel were deployed at the venue of the event amidst protests.
Earlier this month, Diljit during his Ahmedabad concert stated that he would stop making songs on “sharab” if the government declared a nationwide ban on it.
“Jitni bhi states hai humare yaha, agar woh saari apne aap ko dry state ghoshith kardeti hai, agle hi din Diljit Dosanjh apni life mein kabhi sharab pe gaana nahi gayega. Main pran karta hoon. Hosakta yeh? (If all of India’s states declare themselves as dry states, then Diljit Dosanjh won’t ever sing songs on alcohol. I promise. Can that happen?),” he asked.

“Bohut bada revenue hai yeh. Corona mein sab bandh hogaya tha, theke bandh nahi huye the. Kya baatein karrahe ho aap? Aap youth ko fuddu nahi bana sakte (It’s a huge revenue source. During COVID-19, everything shut down except alcohol shops. What are you saying? You can’t fool the youth),” he added.

Meanwhile, Diljit’s Dil-Luminati Tour will continue with performances in Kolkata (November 30), Bengaluru (December 6), Indore (December 8), Chandigarh (December 14), and Guwahati (December 29).

(With Inputs From ANI)

