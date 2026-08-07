Why Was Mithun Chakraborty Hospitalised? Health Update On The Veteran Actor’s Condition After Surgery

Renowned actor Mithun Chakraborty has been taken to a hospital in Kolkata due to a health problem in his right arm which necessitated him to be hospitalized. The 74-year-old actor popularly referred to as the ‘Mahaguru’ underwent minor surgery and is currently recuperating. While the hospitalization of Mithun left many of his fans worried, the latest news indicates that the health of the actor is stable and he is doing fine.

Celebrated for his remarkable contributions to the Indian film industry, Mithun Chakraborty is loved by all generations of the audience. With updates on his health status, fans have taken to social media platforms to pray for his fast recovery.

Why Was Mithun Chakraborty Admitted To Hospital?

Based on reports, it has emerged that Mithun Chakraborty had to be admitted at Peerless Hospital in Kolkata due to injury he got on his right hand after he fell at his residence. Mithun Chakraborty needed to undergo surgery in his right hand.

Though there has not been any official word but according to reports, Mithun Chakraborty is in a stable condition, which is a sigh of relief for his fans.

Mithun Chakraborty’s Condition After Surgery

Mithun Chakraborty is apparently making a good recovery from the operation. His condition has reportedly been under the constant watch of the hospital authorities, and no complications are expected to occur.

This isn’t the first time the experienced actor has found himself in trouble due to his health. Through all his years of service, Mithun has had some health troubles, yet he always came back and continued working.

In spite of being in his 70s, the actor continues being busy with his professional activities and public affairs.

West Bengal Leaders Visit Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Chakraborty was visited by the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Shuvendu Adhikari, at the time of his stay in the hospital.

The Chief Minister had a talk with the actor and asked about his well-being and progress. Actress and MLA of Jadavpur, Sharvari Mukherjee, was also there along with him.

It shows that Mithun is respected and held in high esteem both as an actor and as a prominent personality of Bengal.

As for the fans, reports indicate that he got injured while he fell at his residence, but he is stable while we are praying for a quick recovery.

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