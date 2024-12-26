Pushpa 2, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, hit theatres on December 5 and has been performing well in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam globally.

The song “Dammunte Pattukora” from Pushpa 2 has been removed from social media platforms. Released by T-Series on December 24, the song, composed by Devi Sri Prasad and sung by Allu Arjun, features lyrics penned by director Sukumar.

The track, which quickly gained attention online, has sparked mixed reactions due to its bold lyrics and controversial timing.

The song captures a dramatic face-off between Pushpa (Allu Arjun) and police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil).

Lyrics such as “Dammunte pattukora Shekhawat” (If you have the courage, catch me, Shekhawat!) and “Pattukonte vodilestha syndicate” (If you catch me, I’ll leave the syndicate) highlight Pushpa’s fearless resistance as he declares that if caught, he would return to the forest as a laborer. While these lines have excited fans, they have also ignited controversy.

The song’s release comes at a time when Allu Arjun is under investigation regarding the tragic stampede at the Pushpa 2 premiere on December 4, adding further fuel to the debate surrounding its timing.

Pushpa 2, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, hit theatres on December 5 and has been performing well in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam globally.