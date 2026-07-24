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Home > Entertainment News > Why Was Ranbir Kapoor Scared To Play Lord Ram In Ramayana? Yash Praises His Performance

Why Was Ranbir Kapoor Scared To Play Lord Ram In Ramayana? Yash Praises His Performance

Speaking at the Ramayana panel during San Diego Comic-Con 2026, Ranbir Kapoor revealed the immense fear and self-doubt he faced before accepting the role of Lord Ram. Co-star Yash threw his complete weight behind Kapoor, calling his portrayal "magic" and praising his transformation.

Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram in Ramayana, Image credits- IMDb
Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram in Ramayana, Image credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-07-24 13:13 IST

Ranbir Kapoor Ramayana: No matter how big of an actor you are, playing “Maryada Purshotam” Lord Ram in Ramayana is never something you feel you are eligible for. Something similar happened to Ranbir Kapoor when he was first offered to play the revered deity on the big screen, Talking about his initial reaction at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, Rabbit opened up and went candid about his fears.

Joined by the co-star Yash who played Ravana and director Nitesh Tiwari on the stage, Ranbir addressed the immense pressure he faced when playing the role of a figure who is worshiped and treated as the peak a human can never attain.

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Why Was Ranbir Kapoor Hesitant To Take On The Role Of Lord Ram?

Acknowledging the enormity of the responsibility at hand, Kapoor admitted that he was completely overpowered by fear and doubts in the beginning regarding his performance. The actor felt doubtful about his capability of doing justice to the role considering the immense importance of the Ramayana story in the Indian psyche.

“I remember when the film was first offered to me, there was so much of fear, so much of doubt. ‘Will I be able to do this, am I capable enough?’ But I think that doubt changed into gratitude very early on. It was a blessing, an opportunity of a lifetime, and a moral responsibility.”Ranbir Kapoor at San Diego Comic-Con

Kapoor further explains that playing Lord Ram needs absolute truthfulness, discipline, and nobility of intention than acting skills. According to him, the entire cast submitted themselves to the story in order to provide authenticity to the viewers across the globe.

How Did Yash Defend Ranbir Kapoor’s Casting Against Critics?

After some promotional photos emerged, there were doubts about Kapoor being able to embody the divine image of Lord Ram. However, Yash was quick to dispel those doubts at the Comic-Con panel while talking about his co-star’s dedication and physical change.

“Nobody in this world can come and say, ‘I have the virtue to play Lord Rama’. The fact that he (Ranbir) said the same says it all. He is a fabulous actor. It’s not easy to play Lord Rama, and the way he has really worked, huge respect to him. When you watch Ramayana, you will see a beautiful Rama with great intent and great sacrifice.”Yash at San Diego Comic-Con

Yash noted that Kapoor’s willingness to acknowledge his own limitations was precisely what allowed him to approach the role with humility and reverence.

What Can Audiences Expect From ‘Ramayana’?

Co-produced by Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana aims to be a two-part depiction of Lord Rama’s life which will bring the Indian culture to the global audience like never seen before.

The first instalment of the two-part opus is scheduled to hit theatres globally during Diwali 2026, followed by the second chapter in Diwali 2027.

ALSO READ: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 14: Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Refuses to Slow Down, Crosses Rs 185 Crore Worldwide

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Why Was Ranbir Kapoor Scared To Play Lord Ram In Ramayana? Yash Praises His Performance
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Why Was Ranbir Kapoor Scared To Play Lord Ram In Ramayana? Yash Praises His Performance

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Why Was Ranbir Kapoor Scared To Play Lord Ram In Ramayana? Yash Praises His Performance
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