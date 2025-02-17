Home
Monday, February 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  Why Was Shakira Hospitalized? Singer's Peru Concert Gets Cancelled As She Shares Unfortunate News On Social Media

Why Was Shakira Hospitalized? Singer’s Peru Concert Gets Cancelled As She Shares Unfortunate News On Social Media



Why Was Shakira Hospitalized? Singer’s Peru Concert Gets Cancelled As She Shares Unfortunate News On Social Media

Shakira


Shakira, currently on her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour, was hospitalized due to a sudden abdominal issue, causing her to cancel her scheduled concert in Lima, Peru.

The 48-year-old Colombian singer shared the unfortunate news with fans on social media, revealing that she had to seek emergency medical care on the evening of February 15, 2025. Despite her eagerness to perform, doctors advised against taking the stage, citing her health concerns.

What Happened To Shakira?

In a heartfelt message posted on X (formerly Twitter), Shakira expressed her regret over having to cancel the concert, stating, “I am sorry to inform you all that last night I had to go to the ER for an abdominal issue and am currently hospitalized.”

She assured fans that her medical team was taking necessary steps to ensure her recovery, with doctors advising rest to avoid further complications.

The singer expressed her sadness over disappointing her loyal fans in Peru, as she had been eagerly anticipating the concert. She assured fans that her team and promoters were already working on rescheduling the performance. Shakira added, “I love you all, and I appreciate your understanding,” acknowledging the support she received during this unexpected setback.

Shakira Optimistic About Returning to the Stage Soon

Despite the delay, Shakira remains optimistic about her recovery and tour schedule. She hopes to be discharged by Monday, February 19, 2025, and intends to continue her tour in Peru that same evening, before moving on to her shows in Colombia.

Fans are eagerly waiting for her return to the stage as she plans to resume her world tour with enthusiasm.

Shakira kicked off her world tour on February 11, 2025, in Rio de Janeiro, shortly after winning the Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Album. The South American leg of her tour is scheduled to run until March 8, after which she will perform in Mexico.

However, the tour has also generated online debate due to accusations that Shakira’s tour design is reminiscent of Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour, with critics pointing out similarities in stage aesthetics like metallic set designs and large silver lettering. Despite this controversy, Shakira continues to receive immense fan support around the world.

While her hospitalization temporarily halted her Peru concert, Shakira remains dedicated to her health and her fans. Her commitment to recovering quickly and continuing the tour is clear, and she is focused on resuming her performances soon.

ALSO READ: BAFTA Awards 2025: Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light Loses To Emilia Perez Yet Again

